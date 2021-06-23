New Hot Deals at Food Lion That You Need To Know About

The deals of the week through June 29, 2021.

It is another Wednesday, and you know what that means. The new grocery ad for Food Lion is out. This ad covers deals from June 23, 2021 through June 29, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

These hot sale deals are good for MVP card holders, and the deals include produce items, pantry goods, and more.

With the fourth of July rapidly approaching, you may want to start stocking up on some goods for a family gathering or cookout.

Luckily, I have you covered with this week's ad. I am going to recap a few hot sale items that you will want to look out for when you head to Food Lion in Raleigh, North Carolina, between June 23 and June 29, 2021.

So, let's go ahead and dive into this article, which will detail a few deals to look out for at Food Lion this week.

1. This Sweet Red Staple

This week at Food Lion, red seedless grapes are just $0.79 per pound. Don't be afraid to load up on this fruit when you head to Food Lion.

I personally love the taste of red grapes. I also enjoy the crunch factor that they have. Plus, they are super hydrating and refreshing. This makes red seedless grapes the perfect summer snack. If you haven't tried chilling your grapes in the refrigerator or freezer before eating them, you definitely need to.

They taste even better cold (in my opinion), and this is the perfect week to stock up on them since they are on sale as part of the hot sale MVP deals at Food Lion this week in Raleigh.

2. Green Bell Peppers

Green bell peppers are one of my absolute favorite vegetables to slice up and bake in the oven at high heat. They get super soft and sweet, and they also taste delicious grilled up.

On top of that, you can throw them into salads or stir-fry mixtures, and they add both flavor and nutrients to your dish. They taste incredible in savory recipes, and they just so happen to be on sale this week at Food Lion.

They are priced very well at just $0.59 per green pepper, so this is a Food Lion hot sale MVP deal you definitely don't want to miss if you find yourself at Food Lion from now through June 29, 2021.

3. This Cookout Staple

This week at Food Lion, you can get vidalia onions for just $0.79 per pound. I don't know about you guys, but I love to put onions on top of my black bean veggie burgers.

I also enjoy grilling them up, baking them in the oven until soft, and making homemade healthy onion rings out of them.

Onions are a staple ingredient for many of my savory dishes. If you feel the same way, this hot sale MVP deal at Food Lion is one that you definitely don't want to miss out on.

Final Thoughts

I am definitely in need of a grocery restock myself, and I will keep the deals that I have shared with all of you in mind.

I am running low on pretty much everything, so it is especially important that I take advantage of the grocery deals and minimize my overall costs as much as possible to stay within my tight grocery budget.

Whether you are on a tight grocery budget as well, or you simply want to save some money on food where you can, I hope you found this post helpful. If you saw any deals that you are interested, make sure to head to the store by June 29 in order to get the deals before the ad changes on June 30, 2021.

