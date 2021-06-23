Our view: Board, city manager

The results of La Plata Electric Association’s board election for the three seats in La Plata County suggest a steady-as-it-goes desire on the part of voters. The two incumbents, Kohler McInnis and Tim Wheeler, received vote tallies in the low 60th percentile; for any winner in any election that’s a strong endorsement. Ted Compton, a newcomer with a strong education and a background in engineering, did even better with almost 70% of the vote in his district.