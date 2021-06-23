Cancel
New Berlin, WI

Police in New Berlin shoot, critically injure individual

The Associated Press
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (AP) — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin have shot and critically wounded a person with a gun, according to state officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said dispatchers received a call about an armed individual about 10 p.m. Tuesday in New Berlin.

After confronting the person, an officer shot the individual, the DOJ said. The wounded individual was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave.

DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the case.

