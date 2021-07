Time to cue up the “2001: A Space Odyssey Theme” song. Sir Richard Branson and his Virgin Galactic crew are headed out of this world. Set to launch on July 11, Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission will mark the first fully crewed spaceflight for the company. The news comes just days after Virgin Galactic received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its “spaceline” license to fly customers. The flight will mark flight test No. 22 for VSS Unity (the spaceship), as well as the fourth crewed spaceflight.