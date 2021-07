When Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was established as a national holiday, African Americans were elated. Rarely are individuals so honored. National holidays are usually just for annual events such as Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day and Independence Day. However, there was little question among reasonable people that King was worthy of the special distinction. Now the nation has established another national holiday involving Blacks to recognize the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. It is named after the celebration by Blacks in Texas on that occasion — Juneteenth.