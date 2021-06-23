Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man set on fire in downtown Jacksonville, suspect arrested

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 12 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 54-year-old Michael Smith was arrested for attempted murder for setting a man on fire.

A witness described the terrifying incident, saying he was at a stoplight and saw it happen.

“Next thing you know, there was flames going up, and the guy that was sitting in the chair was on fire, and the guy standing up walked off like it nothing happened like it was normal,” Timothy Spencer said.

It happened on West Union Street late Tuesday night. The arrest report given to Action News Jax says Smith was arrested hours later, just three blocks away.

Spencer said he immediately put his car in park and tried to help.

“The guy that was in the 7-Eleven came out, and they were throwing water on him to put him out, and that’s when police and rescue came,” Spencer said.

Action News Jax asked 7-Eleven for a security video but was told to go through corporate. We are still waiting to hear back. Action News Jax also asked the nearby Shell gas station but was told to come back in the morning.

Spencer said the victim had third-degree burns when they took him to a local hospital.

He’s hoping the victim is OK.

“People shouldn’t do that to other people,” Spencer said. “Everyone’s equal.”

Action News Jax requested the 911 calls and is working to learn the condition of the victim. At last check, his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Action News Jax looked to see if the suspect had any criminal history, but couldn’t find any prior arrests in Duval County.

