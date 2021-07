Aside from being a handy piece of equipment that can cook your dinner while you're off at work, a slow cooker can also be used to make your breakfast while you sleep. Now that's the kind of lazy, relaxing morning we'll take any day of the week! With minimal effort the night before, you'll wake up to a warm, nourishing bowl of apple cinnamon oatmeal to fuel your day. Sure, you can make oatmeal on the stovetop or in the microwave if you're in a pinch, but nothing compares to slow-cooked oatmeal that's been stewing in natural fruit juices and aromatic spices all night long.