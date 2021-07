Listed for sale is also a 1-of-350 Mercedes SL65 AMG that Wolff helped develop as a driver. After Sebastian Vettel sold all his Ferraris earlier this year in what you might call a post-breakup clearout, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff is now commissioning the same auction house to trim down his own garage. Although presumably not motivated by seething resentment for a team that maligned him, he's shedding a couple of his own Ferraris and somehow, a fairly unique AMG that Wolff even helped develop as a driver.