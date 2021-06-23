Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 12 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo's governor will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday, one month before the Olympics begin. As the host city's leader, Gov. Yuriko Koike has been deeply involved with preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics as well as leading the capital's coronavirus response.

www.chronicle-tribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuriko Koike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympics#Gov#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Due to Covid, no foreigners to be allowed at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic Committee met on Monday to announce that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic in Japan, only 50 percent of seating capacity will be allowed for fans in stadiums holding 10,000 people. The decision was announced following meetings with the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo's government and the Japanese...
Public Healthomahanews.net

Tokyo Olympics to bar alcohol due to spread of Covid

TOKYO, Japan: With under one month before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, media reports that officials will announce the banning of the consumption of alcohol, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid virus. Regulations will call for ticket holders being unable to consume...
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

U.S. Swim Team Will Take 11 Teenagers to Tokyo Olympics

OMAHA — But for the pandemic, the teenager Lydia Jacoby was a lock to go to the 2020 Olympics — as a fan on a family vacation with her parents. Though she had surpassed the 100-meter breaststroke qualifying time for the U.S. Olympic trials two years earlier as a precocious 14-year-old, Jacoby was in a race against time in the winter of 2020, with only a few months to lop a sizable chunk off her personal best to seriously contend for a spot on the Tokyo-bound team.
Public HealthTime Out Global

Tokyo Olympic live-viewing events in the city will be cancelled due to Covid-19

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just about a month away, the city has started unveiling several Covid-19 restrictions aimed at ensuring a safe and secure Games. As reported by The Japan Times, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has announced that all public live-viewing events during the Olympics and Paralympics will be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
CoronavirusMetro International

Olympics-Tokyo to move part of torch relay off public roads

TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo has decided to move the first half of the 15-day Olympic torch relay scheduled to take place in the capital off pubic roads, the metropolitan government said on Tuesday, as coronavirus infection numbers show signs of surging again. The torch relay was due to reach the capital...
Public HealthKFOR

Report: Stages of Olympic relay to be pulled off Tokyo roads

TOKYO (AP) — Some stages of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay are likely to be pulled off the streets of the Japanese capital because of fears about spreading the coronavirus. Japan’s Kyodo news agency reports cited the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Kyodo says the relay will not appear on public streets from July 9-16.
Sportswilm-tv.com

Two local mothers off to Tokyo Olympics

Two women qualified for the Olympics on Sunday. 29-year-old Quanera Hayes, who grew up in Hopes Mill and graduated from Grays Creek High School, won the women's 400-meter final on Sunday.
Asiaswimswam.com

Take A Glimpse Inside The Tokyo Olympic Village

The village, located on the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, is expected to host 18,000 athletes and officials inside 21 residential buildings. Stock photo via Wikipedia Commons. With the 2021 Olympic Summer Games less than a month away, media on-hand were given a tour of the Olympic & Paralympic Village...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

No alcohol, no cheering, and lots of stress, but the Tokyo Olympics are set to kick off in a month

Tokyo — The one-month countdown has begun for the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The Summer Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and despite deep public concern about whether the imminent arrival of athletes, staff, sponsors, media and other participants will trigger another surge of infections, the world's biggest sporting event appears to be on track.
Public HealthRunnersWorld

Tokyo sees surge in Covid cases, less than a month before Olympics

With less than a month to go before the Tokyo Olympics are due to begin, the host city is seeing a startling rise in daily coronavirus cases. Tokyo reported 317 new infections on Monday this week, an increase of 81 on the same day last week. Cases have continued to rise throughout the week, with 476 and 714 positive cases on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The 7-day moving average had been steadily declining after a peak in May, but has now risen to more than 500, compared to around 380 in the middle of June.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

'Hangout with Yoo' to be canceled for 3 weeks due to Tokyo Olympics

'Hangout with Yoo' will be canceled for 3 weeks due to the 'Tokyo Olympics.'. "'Hangout with Yoo' will be canceled during the Olympics. There is a possibility that will change depending on the broadcast schedule." 'Hangout with Yoo' recently featured Yoo Jae Suk's alter ego Yoo Yaho (the twin brother...
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Report: Serbian arriving for Tokyo Olympics tests positive

TOKYO (AP) — A member of the Serbian Olympic rowing team has tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter Japan for the Tokyo Olympics that are to open in just under three weeks. The news was reported Sunday by the Japanese agency Kyodo and cited Japanese health ministry officials.
Public HealthMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Tokyo elects assembly amid pandemic fears over Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Voters in Japan’s capital are electing the Tokyo city assembly amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. In Sunday’s balloting, 271 candidates are vying for 127 seats. Eligible voters total 9.8 million people in the megacity...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan’s Suga gets mixed result in Tokyo vote before Olympics

Japan’s ruling coalition fell short of a majority in a Tokyo assembly vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to call a general election after the Olympics, which start in about three weeks. Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party, which previously had 25 seats in the 127-seat...
TennisElite Daily

Naomi Osaka Is "Ready For The Olympics" After Taking Time Off

Naomi Osaka has recently received an abundance of praise from fellow athletes and fans all around the world — not for her impressive performance on the court, but because she opened up about her anxiety and depression and shed light on the importance of self-care. When Osaka skipped the mandatory press conference after the first round of the French Open in May, citing her mental health as a factor, she was fined $15,000 by the organization, resulting in her withdrawing from the competition altogether. Soon after, Osaka posted on her Instagram about the depression she’s experienced since winning the U.S. Open in 2018 and said she would be taking some time away from tennis to focus on her mental health. Naturally, with one of the biggest sporting events in the world just around the corner, many have been wondering whether Naomi Osaka will compete at the 2021 Olympics.
LotteryMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Tokyo Games still weigh limits on fans -- if any fans at all

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee signaled on Monday that it will change its ticket policy this week for any local fans hoping to attend. This comes with the pandemic-delayed Olympics opening in just under three weeks. Organizers, the International Olympic Committee and others are expected to meet...
Public HealthMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Johnson says UK must live with virus as he announces easing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil plans Monday to scrap mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing in England in two weeks’ time, despite surging coronavirus infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Johnson said he would set out how the country would “learn to...