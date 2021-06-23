Cancel
Nine pardoned pro-independence Catalan leaders walk free

By ARITZ PARRA Associated Press
Times Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Nine Catalan separatists pardoned by the Spanish government walked out of prison on Wednesday to the cheers of supporters, leaving behind their lengthy terms for organizing a bid four years ago to make Catalonia an independent republic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...

