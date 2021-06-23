CARROLL: My war on rude people

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleI have declared war on rude people. Some may consider it an unwinnable war, but so far, I am pleased with the results. My world is small, making it easy to control. We will never stamp out rude people. They have always walked among us, and they always will. Cave men were rude. The Bible has its share of rude characters. Read your history books, and you will find one on every page.

ReligionAthens Daily Review

Religion: My Answer: America should take seriously what the Bible says

Q: As we watch our government sign into law things that God calls sin and defiance against His Word, doesn't this confirm that America is no longer a nation under God? - J.F. A: A young America grew and prospered within the framework of its Constitution because the early settlers lived by the laws set forth in the Bible, which is the constitution of Christianity. Just as the United States Constitution is not of any private interpretation, neither is the Bible of any private interpretation, for God reveals Himself clearly to those who seek Him.
POTUSFox News

NY Times hit by critics, lawmakers for suggesting US flag is now 'alienating to some': 'Disgusting'

The New York Times was ripped on Saturday for publishing a piece that suggested the American flag has become a symbol of divisiveness. "Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation," the Times tweeted on Saturday, with a link to their piece, "A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite."
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Ted Cruz Praises American Patriots for Standing Up to 'Space Aliens'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz praised "American patriots" for standing up to "Space Aliens," in a tweet posted on Sunday to celebrate July 4. On Sunday evening, Cruz, 50, who has served as a senator in Texas since 2013, posted a clip from Independence Day to Twitter, showing the iconic speech given by President Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman in the 1996 film.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Cori Bush of 'Racism' Over July 4 Tweet

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush as racist on Sunday evening, after the latter tweeted that "Black people still aren't free," amid July 4 celebrations. On Sunday afternoon, as Independence Day was being celebrated across the U.S, Bush criticized the event on Twitter. "When they say...
ReligionRogersville Review

My Country, 'Tis of Thee

This weekend there will be a patriotic theme in much of our church music. And I know how easily worship services can become misguided and profane. So I want to preface this article with a few thoughts. I am a patriot of the United States republic as our founders established...
ReligionWacoTrib.com

Religion: Our nation and prayer

In 1787 the future of the fledgling United States hung in the balance. The Articles of Confederation that had been adopted at the end of the American Revolution had proven inadequate. It appeared that the union between the individual states would soon disintegrate and the American experiment would be short-lived.
ReligionRutland Herald

On Faith: Faith and Critical Race Theory

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) has just completed its annual meeting, in Nashville, and just barely defeated an attempt from conservative right-wing members to pass a resolution condemning Critical Race Theory (CRT). They also just barely elected the moderate Alabama pastor Ed Litton as president. He beat Mike Stone in a run off; Stone was strongly in favor of officially condemning CRT. Litton won by less than 600 votes out of almost 16,000 votes cast — only a 3.5% margin.
ReligionJournal Review

A happy face

Do you realize your face tells what is happening in your life. When your heart is filled with joy, optimism is reflected on your face. Ecclesiastes 8:1 says, “... a man’s wisdom maketh his face to shine, and the boldness of his face shall be changed.” This wisdom spoken of comes from believing in Jesus Christ not ourselves. We are talking about a deep Biblical conviction about the person of God, to know that He loves you and has wonderful plans for you.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: Let’s serve God, not just acknowledge Him

As our attention is especially focused on our nation during this Fourth of July weekend, it’s a good time not only to celebrate the past but to evaluate our current condition. There’s a description given in the Bible of another nation which I believe is fitting for us today as well. Although the circumstances were very different, the moral and spiritual climates displayed some similarities. It was said of these people that “they feared the Lord, yet served their own gods” (II Kings 17:33). If you look at the context, it was a society in which the people acknowledged God and followed some of the rituals in connection with His worship, but they didn’t live in obedience to His word. Isn’t that what is happening in our country today? God is still acknowledged oftentimes, although even that practice is becoming less common. There are still people who observe some degree of religious rituals in relation to God. However, we are straying further and further away from living in accordance to the teachings of His word. We acknowledge God, but we aren’t obeying Him. We either ignore what He says, attempt to reinterpret it to our own liking, or just rebelliously refuse to adhere to it. This isn’t only a characteristic of our secular society today, but unfortunately it also describes a large portion of the church. Many pay lip-service to God, but they aren’t obeying His teachings.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Congress & CourtsBangor Daily News

Remembering Mike Gravel and how he fought for the American people

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Pat LaMarche was a Green Party candidate for vice president and governor of Maine. She is now an author, activist and advocate for those...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Tomi Lahren: Free the fireworks

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren blasted the Biden administration in her "Final Thoughts" Friday for blocking fireworks at Mount Rushmore over Fourth of July weekend. "As a proud native of the great state of South Dakota, I must say it is an absolute abomination the Biden administration blocked the fireworks show that was set to take place at Mt. Rushmore this Independence Day weekend," she said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
Posted by
ATReporting

Three Women and An Army Lt. Colonel in One Relationship- Lt. Colonel Exposed in Massive Cheating Scandal

Ft. Eustis Lt. Colonel, Kane Mansir, is under investigation for engaging in a cheating scandal that implicated several women, including a pregnant woman and his legal wife. The stunning accusations came to light after several social media posts were made about the subject. Chelsea Curnutt, who goes by the Instagram handle @chelseaclately, details her astonishment over the betrayal in several posts on her account.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

The “What” in Sharing Our Faith

Alan came to me for advice on how to deal with his fear of public speaking. Like so many others, his heart would begin to race, his mouth would feel sticky and dry, and his face would flush bright red. Glossophobia is among the most common social fears people have—many even joke that they’re more fearful of public speaking than of dying! To help Alan conquer his fear of not “performing” well, I suggested he focus on the substance of his message instead of how well he’d deliver it.