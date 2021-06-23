Cancel
Melville, NY

After 5 Years, Whole Child Academy Is About to Have First Graduate

By Vincent J Giacalone
HuntingtonNYNow
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost five years of hard work, development and research, the educators at the Whole Child Academy will be able to see the fruit of their labor. Located at St. Elizabeth’s Church on Wolf Hill Road in Melville, the Whole Child Academy is implementing new methods of teaching to help students–specifically those identified as having twice-exceptionality–gifted children with high intelligence and potential who simultaneously suffer from one or multiple disabilities. On Wednesday, they’ll have their first graduate.

huntingtonnow.com
