Hayward, WI

Musky Festival queen candidates announced

APG of Wisconsin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive young women are running for queen for the 71st annual Musky Festival in Hayward. Callie Asp, Carly Grant, Olivia Neas, Alivia Poppe and Brenna Taylor are part of this year’s Musky Festival Queen’s Scholarship Program, which recognizes and honors young women in the Hayward area who exhibit honesty, good character, intellect, volunteerism and leadership as they serve as role models for other young people with similar goals to continue their education and brighten their futures.

