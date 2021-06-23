Cancel
Bucks Host Hawks Tonight

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — After eliminating the Brooklyn Nets in a Game 7 over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks begin the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals tonight as the Atlanta Hawks comes to Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are playing in their second conference finals in three seasons while the Hawks are...

Mike Budenholzer
