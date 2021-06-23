Bucks Host Hawks Tonight

Let’s talk about the shimmy for a moment. When the Milwaukee Bucks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, their second trip in three years, many fans were optimistic about their chances. We were careful to not take credit away from their opponent, the Atlanta Hawks, who survived a tough seven-game semifinals series of their own. Any team that makes it this far is deserving of respect. When Trae crossed up Jrue Holiday, paused to bask in the glow of the highlight he had just created, and then calmly swished the shot (which is mandatory if you are going to shimmy like that), some people decried action as disrespectful. How dare he showboat like that, how dare he defile the sanctity of sport?! And as an opinion, there’s nothing wrong with feeling that way, although I have gone on record defending the shimmy as extremely cool and the best kind of trash talk in basketball.