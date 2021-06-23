Cancel
Good Earthkeeping: Learning to cope can be tricky

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you are small, learning to tie your shoes can be difficult. I remember bending over and trying hard to make the laces go into bowknots. I was in playschool, as it was called, so I was probably 3 or 4. Of course, today my shoes would have had Velcro fasteners so I would have missed that opportunity to learn. I hear they don't teach handwriting any longer, only printing, so there goes another opportunity. I was terrible at penmanship. The pens we used were pretty awful, too, and easily made blots. Fast forward 80 years, I'm back to difficulty with my shoes.

Fred Rogerstheportlandsun.com

Good neighbors can make great neighborhoods

“All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That’s one of the things that connects us as neighbors—in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver.” — Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers) Living out in the boondocks, as we liked to say, I never thought of us living in a neighborhood. In the earliest years, the Frenches were across the street, then the Harwells were there, and finally the Owens. My friends Laura, Brenda and Sheri were a street over, but there was a large woods between our streets. These were my real neighbors, and I remember families giving and receiving as we needed help. We were connected, the way Mr. Rogers puts it. It seems neighborhoods could use a little connecting today. We have lived in our home a long time. In fact, when I look around, I don’t see anyone in the nearby houses who has been there longer now. When we first moved in, I was a very young woman and I really wanted to be friends with our neighbors. So, whenever someone moved into a house nearby, I would bake sourdough bread, or some other welcoming item, and run right over to tell them how nice it was to have them. I would come home feeling so accomplished — we would know our neighbors the way I did growing up, and they would know us. It was going to be great! But then, our kids got older, I was busier, and so many people were coming and going that I just ran out of energy to continue my one-person welcoming committee. Those were really great days, though, when we all knew each other. Our very young son got out of the house when we thought he was napping and showed back up in our living room with a neighbor we’d not met yet. A traumatic day for us, but also an event that reminded us how glad we were to live in the area we did. We were grateful and especially watchful after that. What about you? Do you pull into the garage, close the door, and then go in the house to avoid contact with your neighbors? Do you find ways to be busy when you see them coming so you can avoid a conversation with your neighbors? I’m guessing we have all needed to do that at times when it’s been a harried day or we just aren’t feeling very neighborly and don’t want to make the wrong impression. But for the most part, we will find it easier to call on neighbors if we know them. According to Pew Research, people are not as neighborly as they were 50 years ago, so if you don’t know your neighbors, you aren’t alone. It doesn’t seem to be that people don’t want to know their neighbors as much as they have so little time to spend and so many ways to spend it. Standing outside talking to someone for 15 or 30 minutes can feel like it really cuts into time that could be spent chatting with friends on a game, binge watching a television series, or perusing social media. Everyone is looking for something different, and none of it is necessarily wrong. Why would you want to know or spend time chatting with neighbors? Good health is a great reason. Research shows that in the same way food, alcohol and cigarettes can impact our health, so can the absence or presence of social ties — beginning with our neighbors. If you know your neighbors, you’ll either trust them or you won’t, but you are more likely to trust the people you’ve taken time getting to know. Knowing your neighbors doesn’t mean being best friends, though some become very close. It means being friendly, being familiar with each other, and that typically leads to feeling safer. A generation or two ago, neighbors didn’t know a lot about the politics or religious affiliations of each other (and definitely didn’t discuss it), except for sometimes noting that someone was a crazy this or that in a comment to their family members. People are quick to tell me that they just can’t be friends with someone who thinks this way or that, and I understand. I don’t think we have to be buddies to be good neighbors. In fact, I socialize with only one of my neighbors, but I’m really glad to know the rest. Want to give it a try? 1. Care about your neighbors. Notice. Are papers piling up in the driveway or the car hasn’t left the house of an elderly neighbor? Knock on the door. If you know a neighbor has small children, and you have a book or toy from when your own kids were that age, why not ask if they’d be able to use it? 2. Smile and Wave. Go for a walk in your neighborhood and wave when a car passes you. Look for people sitting on their porches, and wave to them, even saying, “Hello!” You don’t have to stop and sit a spell; you can simply be friendly. 3. Observe Boundaries. Be inviting but not overwhelming. If you see a neighbor out, it’s great to greet them, but if you make it so they can’t get away, they’ll probably not be as friendly in the future. 4. Live by the Golden Rule. Would you want someone to let you know if parking the wrong direction on a street might result (it will) in a ticket? Chances are, others might like to know that, too. Take a minute to let them know in a friendly way. Instead of assuming the worst, reach out and hope for the best — a good relationship. Mr. Rogers knew a lot about neighborhoods, even if they were make-believe. I’ve tried to take a few lessons from him, and I would encourage you to do the same. Who knows, we just might find that the big city can feel like a caring community, after all. Susan Black Steen is a writer and photographer, a native Tennessean and a graduate of Austin Peay State University. With a firm belief that words matter, she writes and speaks to bring joy, comfort and understanding into each life. Always, she writes from her heart in hopes of speaking to the hearts of others. She can be reached at (stories@susanbsteen.com).
