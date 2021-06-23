Views: Gilberto Rides Again, chapter 6

Lauren brought the twin-hulled “Fool’s Gold” down off plane, as he eased into the lee waters of the southernmost unnamed island just off the Lanakai coast of Oahu. He’d been to the three small islands years before but, since they lacked any source of water, hadn’t stayed long. The islands were uninhabited except for occasional day boaters. A thin finger of rock extended out and parallel to the island. It appeared to have no portage or beaches. Between that slim expanse of rock and the island itself, however, was a stretch of deep water twenty feet wide with a small beach at the end. Lauren guided the boat along in the very center of the surging water, cautiously avoiding jutting lava rocks projecting out of each side. He’d seen the area before but never considered going all the way into land on the beach. The island had no other portage at all, however.