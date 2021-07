Portugal face off against France in the conclusion to Group F at Euro 2020 with all four teams still fighting for qualification or to win the group.The Selecao picked up a win over Hungary with a flurry of late goals in Budapest, including a Cristiano Ronaldo double, but Fernando Santos’ side were thoroughly outplayed in defeat to Germany last time out.France meanwhile were held by Hungary but know they can win the group with victory here. England will keep a close eye on results here, with the runner-up from the group primed to face the Three Lions at Wembley...