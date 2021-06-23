Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – opening cinematic trailer

By Ervin
nintendoeverything.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has shared a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2 showing off the Opening Cinematic. Check it out below.

#Monster Hunter Stories
Video GamesTwinfinite

Bright Memory Infinite Gets New Trailer Showing Impressive PC Gameplay

Developer FYQD-Studio and Playism released a new trailer of the upcoming “lightning-fast fusion of FPS and action” Bright Memory: Infinite. The trailer shows a mix of cutscenes and gamplay from the PC version of the game, and looks quite impressive. You can check it out below. If you’re unfamiliar with...
hardcoregamer.com

Shin Megami Tensei V New Gameplay Trailer, Collector’s Edition Revealed

The next installment into the long running Shin Megami Tensei V was revealed to be coming out later this year, and while we got a sneak peek at some of the gameplay we can expect at Nintendo’s Treehouse Live at E3, it wasn’t enough to satisfy fans. Thus, Atlus has...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba presents its final cover art and editions; new trailer

Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have shown the official cover of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, which will appear on the cover of the title in physical format when it hits Japanese stores this October 14th in order to PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 Y PC via Steam. On the occasion of the information, both parties have confirmed that Japanese players will be able to get several editions; each with different prices and characteristics. At the beginning of this news you can see the new game trailer.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Stories 2: July 2 stream to feature trailer, gameplay, more

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is getting closer and closer, and promotion for the title has taken off. You can sink your teeth into a lengthy demo that recently went live on the eShop, watch the opening cinematic, and just learn a whole bunch about how the series works in a turn-based RPG format. Now, we have got one more promo event to look forward to: a Twitch stream on July 2, just unveiled by the official series Twitter account.
Video GamesComicBook

New Demon Slayer Game Confirms Western Release with New Story Trailer

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is heading West with Sega confirming on Thursday plans to release the game in North America and in Europe. The game based on the anime and the Mugen Train movie will launch on October 15th and will be playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. A new story trailer featuring the Demon Slayer cast was released alongside the announcement to prep fans and newcomers for the release.
Video GamesComicBook

Tekken x Street Fighter Seems Officially Dead

In case you were holding out hope for the long-gestating Tekken x Street Fighter video game from Bandai Namco, now seems like as good a time as any to stop doing so. During a recent episode of Harada's Bar on YouTube, the Tekken franchise's Katsuhiro Harada and Tekken 7 game director Kouhei Ikeda indicated that the project was, in fact, dead. Since the video game was first announced in 2010, Harada has gone on the record multiple times about development having stopped with it being about 30% complete, but it was always framed in a way that indicated that it could be picked back up at some point. Assuming there isn't missing nuance from the official English subtitles for the video, that time has seemingly passed.
Comicscogconnected.com

Sega Officially Bringing Demon Slayer Hinokami Chronicles Out West

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba is a Japanese manga that follows Tanjiro Kamado, who has set his sights on becoming a demon slayer and fight against the top demons following the horrific events of his sister and family. The manga is one of the best selling of all time and the anime has seen much success worldwide, generating approximately USD$2.6 billion in sales as a franchise. With the success of the anime and manga in the West, it is no surprise that at the Summer of Gaming 2021 showcase, Sega announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hinokami Chronicles will be coming to the West. The game is set to release on 15th October 2021 and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam. The physical standard edition is currently available for pre-order while the Digital Standard and Deluxe Edition, although currently unavailable, provide a ton of rewards for its purchase.
Video GamesPCGamesN

A long-lost Atari Jaguar FMV game is getting released because why not

We still haven’t got Half-Life 3, but this Summer will see the release of a long-lost Atari Jaguar CD-ROM FMV game called American Hero instead, because. The game has been completely restored by publisher Ziggurat Interactive, with additional voiceover work by fantastically named star Timothy Bottoms. I swear we’re not making any of this up.
Video GamesCollider

New 'Demon Slayer' Game Trailer Reveals When You Can Start Slaying All The Demons

SEGA will be the western publisher of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, a new game inspired by the fan-favorite anime franchise, set to be released this October. Featuring the original voice cast from both the English and the Japanese dub of the anime, the new game retells the main events of the franchise, as revealed by the announcement trailer.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Battlefield 2042: Official reveal trailer by EA and DICE premieres on YouTube live stream

EA and DICE officially revealed the next instalment in the Battlefield franchise on Wednesday 9 June.A livestream on YouTube gave fans their first look at the game – the first Battlefield entry since 2018’s Battlefield V, which was set during World War Two.Leaks and rumours had suggested that Battlefield 6 will be set in the near future, and the game will be titled Battlefield 2042. The rumours were true. This is a riff on the 2002 title Battlefield 1942, which was also set during the Second World War.The livestream kicked off at 3pm UK time with a reveal trailer...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba already has a date in the West; new trailer

SEGA has announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is coming to the West East October 15th, including Europe Y USA. The Japanese company will be in charge of editing the highly anticipated work of CyberConnect2 and Aniplex, initially only contemplated for Japan, but which will finally have a world premiere in PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 Y PC via Steam. Have new trailer.