University of Alabama modifies COVID-19 rules for summer graduation
The University of Alabama has modified some of the COVID-19 restrictions for summer commencement ceremonies scheduled for July 31 at Coleman Coliseum. According to a news release, masks will not be required for people in attendance who are fully vaccinated. For those who have not been fully vaccinated, face coverings will be required. Graduates and guests who need face coverings should bring their own, UA says.www.tuscaloosanews.com