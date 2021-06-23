Cancel
University of Alabama modifies COVID-19 rules for summer graduation

Tuscaloosa News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alabama has modified some of the COVID-19 restrictions for summer commencement ceremonies scheduled for July 31 at Coleman Coliseum. According to a news release, masks will not be required for people in attendance who are fully vaccinated. For those who have not been fully vaccinated, face coverings will be required. Graduates and guests who need face coverings should bring their own, UA says.

www.tuscaloosanews.com
#The University Of Alabama#Covid 19#College Of Nursing#Ua#College Of Education#School Of Social Work
