Introducing the Herald-Tribune's All-Area Softball team for Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties

Following is the Herald-Tribune's All-Area Softball Team for the 2021 season. Guided the Mustangs to a 30-2 mark and the first state title in program history with a 14-4 victory over Lake Worth Park Vista in six innings in the Class 7A state championship game. Both of the State Final 4 games ended because of the mercy rule, including a 17-2 decision over Miami Palmetto in a semifinal that lasted just four innings. Lakewood Ranch finished the season with a 14-game win streak and lost its two games by a total of two runs.