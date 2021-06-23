Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Introducing the Herald-Tribune's All-Area Softball team for Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties

Herald Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing is the Herald-Tribune's All-Area Softball Team for the 2021 season. Guided the Mustangs to a 30-2 mark and the first state title in program history with a 14-4 victory over Lake Worth Park Vista in six innings in the Class 7A state championship game. Both of the State Final 4 games ended because of the mercy rule, including a 17-2 decision over Miami Palmetto in a semifinal that lasted just four innings. Lakewood Ranch finished the season with a 14-game win streak and lost its two games by a total of two runs.

www.heraldtribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Sports
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herald Tribune#Manatee#Softball Player#The Herald Tribune#All Area Softball Team#Miami Palmetto#Palmetto High#Tigers#Stetson#Parrish Community School#Bulls#Cassie Cross#Riverview High#Colgate University#Panthers#Sevem#Homered#Barry University#Headied#Michigan State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...