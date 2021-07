She is indisputably Hollywood royalty, so much so that she was appointed Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2003, she portrayed Queen Elizabeth II on the big screen in 2006 and now goes by the name of Queenie in the ever-expanding Fast & Furious cinematic universe. And even though Helen Mirren might be just shy of a Grammy to reach the coveted “EGOT” status (she is an Emmy, Oscar and Tony winner), she will undoubtedly be singing her way to box office success this weekend with her return to the world of fast cars and edge-of-your-seat suspense in F9.