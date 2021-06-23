Cancel
Bostic: Fed should avoid "prematurely" claiming victory in jobs battle

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The 7.5 million jobs still missing from the onset of the pandemic remains a “benchmark” for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the central bank should avoid tightening policy too soon during the fight to regain them, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday.

“We have to make sure our policies don’t pivot in ways that make look like we are declaring victory prematurely,” Bostic said in an interview with National Public Radio’s Morning Edition.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

