US dollar falls on dovish Powell

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar short-squeeze appears to have run its course for now, as the greenback fell overnight after dovish Powell testimony alleviated taper-tantrum fears. The dollar index fell 0.15% overnight to 91.70 in a volatile session that saw it rise to 92.15 intra-day. The major currencies clawed back some of...

www.marketpulse.com
