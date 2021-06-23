Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Rembrandt's huge 'Night Watch' gets bigger thanks to AI

By MIKE CORDER
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QJ3E_0acqPz4H00

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — One of Rembrandt van Rijn's biggest paintings just got a bit bigger.

A marriage of art and artificial intelligence has enabled Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum to recreate parts of the iconic “Night Watch” painting that were snipped off 70 years after Rembrandt finished it.

The printed strips now hang flush to the edges of the 1642 painting in the museum's Honor Gallery. Their addition restores to the work the off-center focal point that that rebellious Golden Age master Rembrandt originally intended.

“It can breathe now,” museum director Taco Dibbits told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The crowded painting's two main characters, Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and Lieutenant Willem van Ruytenburch, are central in the chopped down painting. With the new digital additions — particularly a strip on the left of the painting that features two men and makes clear that a boy is looking over a balustrade — the main figures effectively are shifted to the right.

“It really gives the painting a different dynamic," Dibbits said. "And what it taught us is that Rembrandt never does what you expect.”

The museum always knew the original, uncut, painting was bigger, in part thanks to a far smaller copy painted at the same time that is attributed to Gerrit Lundens.

Researchers and restorers who have painstakingly pored over the work for nearly two years using a battery of high tech scanners, X-rays and digital photography combined the vast amount of data they generated with the Lundens copy to recreate and print the missing strips.

“We made an incredibly detailed photo of the Night Watch and through artificial intelligence or what they call a neural network, we taught the computer what color Rembrandt used in the Night Watch, which colors, what his brush strokes looked like," Dibbits said.

The machine learning also enabled the museum to remove distortions in perspective that are present in the Lundens copy because the artist was sitting at one corner while he painted Rembrandt's painting.

The reason the 1642 group portrait of an Amsterdam civil militia was trimmed is simple: It was moved from the militia's club house to the town hall and there it didn't fit on a wall between two doors. A bit of very analog cropping with a pair of scissors ensued and the painting took on the dimensions that have now been known for centuries. The fate of the pieces of canvas that were trimmed off remains a mystery.

The digital recreation that will be on show in coming months come as part of research and restoration project called " Operation Night Watch " that began just under two years ago, before the global pandemic emptied museums for months.

Under relaxations of the Dutch COVID-19 lockdown, the museum can welcome more visitors from this weekend, but still only about half of its normal capacity.

During the restoration project, the painting was encased in a specially designed glass room and studied in unprecedented detail from canvas to the final layer of varnish.

Among that mound of data, researchers created the most detailed photograph ever made of the painting by combining 528 digital exposures.

The 1642 painting last underwent significant restoration more than 40 years ago after it was slashed by a knife-wielding man and is starting to show blanching in parts of the canvas.

Dibbits said the new printed additions are not intended to trick visitors into thinking the painting is bigger, but to give them a clear idea of what it was supposed to look like.

“Rembrandt would have definitely done it more beautifully, but this comes very close,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Art#Ai#Amsterdam#Amsterdam#Ap#The Associated Press#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
News Break
Paintings
Related
Visual ArtGizmodo

AI Helps Restore the Missing Pieces of a Chopped-Up Rembrandt

A mammoth 1642 Rembrandt is now complete after centuries of disfigurement, thanks in part to artificial intelligence. Seventy years after Rembrandt painted “The Night Watch,” edges of the 16-foot-wide piece were chopped off in order to fit Amsterdam’s Town Hall; the hack job cost the painting two feet on the sides and about a foot on the top and bottom. The digital border resets the composition, restores partially-cropped characters, and adds a few missing faces. (If you’re wondering where they are above, we, too, have maimed this due to Kinja’s barbaric aspect ratio rules for lead images, so scroll a little for the full piece.)
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Artificial Intelligence Restores Mutilated Rembrandt Painting ‘The Night Watch’

One of Rembrandt’s finest works, Militia Company of District II under the Command of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq (better known as The Night Watch) from 1642, is a prime representation of Dutch Golden Age painting. But the painting was greatly disfigured after the artist’s death, when it was moved from its original location at the Arquebusiers Guild Hall to Amsterdam’s City Hall in 1715. City officials wanted to place it in a gallery between two doors, but the painting was too big to fit. Instead of finding another location, they cut large panels from the sides as well as some sections from the top and bottom. The fragments were lost after removal.
Visual Artstlpublicradio.org

Commentary: The Earth Has Inspired Great Works Of Art From Ancient to Modern Times

Walking through nature's work of art in parks all over during these crazy times, I started thinking about artists and how they interpret the beauty and grandeur of it all in their own ways. Landscape art is the most obvious, but land art or earthworks are other ways that artists express their feelings and reactions to the Earth and its conditions.
Designopenculture.com

Discover the 1820’s Color-Coded System for Memorizing Historical Events, Which Resembled Modern Art (1820)

On first encountering Antoni Jażwiński’s “Polish System,” I couldn’t help but think of Incan Quipu, the system that used knotted cords to keep official records. Like Quipu, Jażwiński’s system of colored squares relies on an extreme shorthand to tell complex stories with mnemonic devices. But maybe that’s where the similarities end. Jażwiński’s invention (circa (1820) does not so much resemble other forms of communication as it does the abstract art of the following century.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

5 Masters of Surrealism Who Painted Their Dreams and Visualized Their Inner Minds

Following the end of World War I, artists, writers, filmmakers, and activists flocked to Paris. It was there that they felt free to explore new ideas. The vibrant city soon became the center of the Surrealist movement, which was largely influenced by Dadaism. Dada was an avant-garde art movement that was born out of the horror and turmoil of WWI. Artists rejected all logic and reason in favor of chaos and a true representation of society.
MuseumsPosted by
Forbes

Here’s How Scents Quietly Became Part Of Art Exhibits

When the famed Van Gogh digital art exhibition opens at the Indianapolis Museum of Art on July 27, there is something special that makes this “a multi-sensory art experience.” This exhibition has quietly introduced an important component—one that awakens the olfactory senses. It’s more than just visual, as this exhibition...
Visual ArtToledo Blade

Detroit's 'Beyond Van Gogh' takes viewers inside the paintings

The darkness comes suddenly. The birds stop chirping; the violins stop playing. Splotches of thick blue seep through wheat fields of blazing gold and pastoral green, drenching with their reach the clouds and mountains of cobalt hue. For less than a moment we are submerged, and then the streaking meteors flow and swirl across the Earth and sky, schools of fish painting white wall and floor and flesh alike.
MuseumsSo Md News.com

Hokusai’s rarely seen painting will go on view at Freer Gallery

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai may be best known for his iconic woodblock print, “Great Wave off Kanagawa,” yet few are familiar with another work—a breathtaking painting titled “Breaking Waves”—that was created 15 years later at the height of his career. Now that rarely seen painting, the culmination of Hokusai’s lifelong effort to capture the sea, will go on view when the Freer Gallery of Art (Jefferson Drive at 12th St. S.W.) reopens Friday, July 16.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Exploring ‘Lady With an Ermine,’ an Oft-Forgotten Renaissance Portrait by Leonardo da Vinci

Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci produced vast amounts of work in the fields of art and science. From his numerous notebooks filled with drawings to large biblical frescoes and oil paintings, there is a lot to explore. The commissioned portrait that preceded the beguiling Mona Lisa, for instance, is often forgotten from Da Vinci's list of masterpieces. Entitled Lady with an Ermine, this oil painting is a classic example of High Renaissance portraiture and the chiaroscuro style.
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

The Looking Glass

A free, outdoor exhibition of augmented reality artworks. The Looking Glass is a free, outdoor exhibition of augmented reality (AR) artworks viewable on The Shed’s public plaza July 3 to August 29, presented in partnership with Acute Art and the High Line. Invisible to the naked eye, these artworks come to life on your phone’s screen when you aim your camera at the right spot, appearing as real as the environment around them. Through the juxtaposition of physical and virtual worlds, the works in The Looking Glass convey a sense of surprise and wonder about the spaces we move through every day.
Visual ArtDaily News

Where creativity and abstraction intersect

For Minneapolis-based artist Spencer Tate, the more abstract the art, the more creative it can be. Portrait paintings and landscape works are beautiful, but in Tate’s mind, true artistic freedom is found in planning how shapes, lines, colors, textures and depth can work together to evoke emotion. “I think artwork...
DesignArchDaily

16 Exhibitions Designed by OMA

Among the most renowned and well-established offices in the world, OMA - Office for Metropolitan Architecture, founded in the 1970s by Rem Koolhaas, Elia Zenghelis, Madelon Vriesendorp, and Zoe Zenghelis, is definitely part of the pantheon of the most famous. Curiously, although it receives large commissions and has already built several emblematic works in different countries, the office is often associated with an approach that is less focused on architectural design, going beyond the strict limits of the disciplinary field and encompassing other areas of practice.
Denver, COdenverite.com

Spectra Art Space takes guests into a magical, psychedelic, botanic utopia

Denver loves its immersive art. We’ve got not one, but two immersive Van Gogh experiences, Prismajic’s popular Shiki Dreams installation, what’s soon to be the country’s biggest Meow Wolf installation yet, and countless other pop-up immersive art experiences. While you’re waiting for Meow Wolf to open, check out Novo Ita,...
PhotographyWallpaper*

Artist Jakob Kudsk Steensen on how VR can bring us closer to nature

On the day of our video call, Jakob Kudsk Steensen is in the midst of an expedition in the Spreewald Biosphere Reserve, a wetland area in the German state of Brandenburg. It is teeming with life and removed from civilisation (he’s had to drive to a nearby small town to get reception). He and his team are at the reserve for a few weeks to study the landscape, paddling around in canoes and wielding underwater cameras, microphones and hydrophones ‘to document all this life that lives between the soil and the forest’.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Major artists create new micro artworks for miniature gallery

We all have a fantasy art collection, and it’s often one of two things that stand in the way of realising that fantasy: money, and wall space. There may be a solution to the latter: contemporary art on a doll’s house scale. Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before? Well,...
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Turns Abandoned Monuments into Futuristic Art

A photographer has traveled across the world — mainly ex-Yugoslavia, ex-Soviet, and East European countries — and turned largely abandoned and often neglected monuments into spectacular pieces of futuristic art filled with light and color. Yang Xiao is a self-described urban explorer, traveler, designer, and architectural and light painting photographer....
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

George Jung, Inspiration Behind Movie ‘Blow,’ Cause of Death Released

On May 5, George Jung, the inspiration for the popular movie “Blow” starring Johnny Depp, passed away at the age of 78. Jung was an infamous cocaine smuggler who spent 20 years in prison because he ran drugs for the Medellin Cartel back in the 1970s and ’80s. His code name was “Boston George” and he was responsible for helping the drug lord Pablo Escobar touch down massive planes full of coke into the U.S.
Visual Artgentside.co.uk

7 art exhibitions you won't want to miss out on this summer in the UK

With people being advised to travel abroad only for 'exceptional circumstances,' vacations in mainland UK are the new norm. Bummed out by the news? You don't have to be!. We’ve listed the main exhibitions happening this summer that we’d love to see. From installation art, design or landmark explorations, check out our suggestions!