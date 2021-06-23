Cancel
US equities rise on dovish Powell

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed Chairman Jerome Powell stuck to his script last night, as he beat the transitory inflation drum and dampened expectations of a rate hike. Although the reaction in markets was not spectacular, Powell’s comments greenlighted a further recovery in US stocks overnight, with technology leading the way as the Nasdaq climbed 0.79%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.51%, while the Dow Jones edged 0.20% higher. Futures on all three have increased around 0.20% today, further underpinning sentiment in Asia.

