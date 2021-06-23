Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

An Update On Gold, Bitcoin, & The Stock Market With David Skarica (06/23/2022)

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 12 days ago

Yesterday, I did a video update around 2:00 PM EST live with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net. We talked about gold, bitcoin, and the overall stock market. To catch us next time we are live subscribe to my Youtube channel and then hit the alerts bell and they’ll notify you next time we go live.

wallstreetwindow.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Mining#Gdx#Gld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Reclaims $34K: Cardano Spikes 7% Following Grayscale News (Market Watch)

Bitcoin has initiated a leg up resulting in overcoming $34K, while Cardano (ADA) has jumped by 7% in a day following positive news from Grayscale. Although most previous weekends started with adverse price movements for bitcoin, this time, BTC added more than a grand and reclaimed $34,000. Most altcoins have also reclaimed some ground since yesterday, with Cardano (ADA) rising 7% after news from Grayscale.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges.
Retailwallstreetwindow.com

Bitcoin Under Pressure – Are We Actually In The Midst Of A Seventh Boom And Bust Cycle? – Chris Vermeulen (06/25/2021)

Chris joins Jim Goddard on Howestreet.com to discuss the latest moves in the markets and commodities. Bitcoin remains under pressure having just broken below $30,000. If it does not find support and drops to $16,000 or even $10,000, it would be the seventh time this ‘Boom and Bust’ cycle has happened since 2010. Crude oil and natural gas are on the upside. As economies begin to loosen restrictions and people gain more comfort and confidence in venturing beyond their own homes and cities, the retail, transportation, and traveling sectors are showing signs of recovery. Listen to the PodCast to learn more.
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 23/06/2021

At 15:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 25.9 at 7115.91 points, a movement of 0.37%, showing a slight rise in the market. Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) was a heavily traded share, with around £5,599.1m (0.836%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 51% of the companies in the...
StocksCourier-Express

FULL SHOW 06/23/2021: Stocks near record territory

Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets discusses his market outlook after a week of turmoil. Plus, Acorns CEO Noah Kerner on plans to go public and grow the business. And MPower Partners' Kathy Matsui on investing in startups with a focus on solutions to societal challenges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $279,394.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

What Is The New Norm In The Stock Market When It Seems Normal No Longer Exists? – Chris Vermeulen (06/21/2021)

NASDAQ – 97% increase. BitCoin – 385% (was as high as 767%) So, we ask how in the heck is this happening? How can it be that the markets respond in a positive way to the bad economic news? The continued slow economic recovery. The largest debt this world has ever seen. What on this earth is fueling all this? It took me a while to figure it out, but it is simple.
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Gold Investors Ignore Fed – Adam Hamilton (06/28/2021)

Gold was just hammered lower after the latest FOMC decision. Heavy gold-futures selling erupted after a third of top Fed officials implied they saw a couple potential rate hikes way out into year-end 2023. While leveraged gold-futures speculators panicked, gold investors ignored these faint tidings of slight tightening way off in the distant future. Their resolve is bullish for gold, as investors control far more capital than speculators.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 06/23: (SEAC) (XPEV) (NKLA) Higher; (GMTX) (EYES) (PDCO) Lower (more...)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX) 35.7% LOWER; announced initial data from its Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 as of May 2021 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD. ReGAtta is a dose escalation trial of GEM103, which is intravitreally administered recombinant human complement factor H (CFH), in dry AMD patients. The trial, which remains ongoing, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, as well as measures of intraocular pharmacokinetics (PK) and disease-relevant biomarkers, to inform the late-stage development program.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Kinross Gold (KGC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq upgraded Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $8.00 (from $7.50). The analyst comments "We upgrade Kinross from Neutral to Outperform on valuation, as we see the recent sell-off as overdone. Our target price increases from $7.50 to $8.00. While we appreciate that YTD the company has faced two major operational hurdles "“ the Round Mountain pit wall instability and Tasiast fire "“ we think the impact is mainly limited to 2021, with 2022/23 still looking like strong production years. There could also be upside from a potentially earlier restart of the Tasiast mill vs. the current (somewhat conservative) year-end timeline. In 2022, we expect the company to offset Round Mountain's lost Phase W ounces with other ore sources, and expect higher grade ounces to be pulled forward at Tasiast. In the past week, KGC's market cap has declined ~$1.47B, while we estimate the Round Mountain and Tasiast combined EBITDA impact is ~$400M. We also see the stock being supported by buybacks, which could be accelerated in the near-term."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

David E. Shaw Sells 52,784 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 52,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $3,930,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 1,618,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days.
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Labor Market Recovery Continues but Full Recovery Could Be a Year Away – Robert Hughes (07/05/2021)

U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 850,000 jobs in June after a gain of 583,000 in May. April and May had net upward revisions of 15,000. The June gain is the sixth in a row and 13th in the last 14 months, bringing the six-month gain to 3.256 million and the 14-month post-plunge recovery to 15.598 million. This is still well below the 22.362 million combined loss from March and April of 2020, leaving nonfarm payrolls 6.764 million below the February 2020 peak (see first chart). If payrolls continue to grow at the average over the last six months (542,667), it may take another year to fully recoup all of the job losses.
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Inflation Is a Form of Embezzlement – Frank Shostak (07/05/2021)

Monetary inflation is just a type of embezzlement. Historically, inflation originated when a country’s ruler such as king would force his citizens to give him all their gold coins under the pretext that a new gold coin was going to replace the old one. In the process of minting new coins, the king would lower the amount of gold contained in each coin and return lighter gold coins to citizens.