An Update On Gold, Bitcoin, & The Stock Market With David Skarica (06/23/2022)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq upgraded Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $8.00 (from $7.50). The analyst comments "We upgrade Kinross from Neutral to Outperform on valuation, as we see the recent sell-off as overdone. Our target price increases from $7.50 to $8.00. While we appreciate that YTD the company has faced two major operational hurdles "“ the Round Mountain pit wall instability and Tasiast fire "“ we think the impact is mainly limited to 2021, with 2022/23 still looking like strong production years. There could also be upside from a potentially earlier restart of the Tasiast mill vs. the current (somewhat conservative) year-end timeline. In 2022, we expect the company to offset Round Mountain's lost Phase W ounces with other ore sources, and expect higher grade ounces to be pulled forward at Tasiast. In the past week, KGC's market cap has declined ~$1.47B, while we estimate the Round Mountain and Tasiast combined EBITDA impact is ~$400M. We also see the stock being supported by buybacks, which could be accelerated in the near-term."