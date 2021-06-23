Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Remember When all of Hollywood Turned Out for Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie’s Magical Wedding?

wvli927.com
 12 days ago

We’re not saying Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s 2018 wedding affected the entire shooting schedule for Game of Thrones’ final season. Though we’re not not saying that….

wvli927.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harrington
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Rose Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Remember When#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicCanyon News

Feeling Magic Of Hollywood Never Ending

HELLO AMERICA!—Like so many others in Hollywood, I decided, when invited to lunch with Michael Plaster, one of our film group members insisted that I have lunch together at the famed Canters restaurant we all love, I jumped at the suggestion. When walking in, it was like old days before the virus. Hollywood clans of actors of all types were scattered at every table. One young actor I knew when seeing me yelled, “Hey, St. John, can’t believe you left your computer to find time to eat!” I responded with, ‘Oh, yeah, guy! I was beginning to feel like I was in jail with no life around.” When hearing this, someone in the room said, “Ya got that right, man” This, of course, caused more laughter.
MoviesTime Out Global

Kit Harrington will star as Henry V at the Donmar next year

Kit Harington managed to be a regular face on the West End during the last days of ‘Game of Thrones’, and now he’s back post-Jon Snow to star as a very different royal. ‘Henry V’ is Shakespeare’s great propaganda play about the dashing young English king’s smiting of the French – but it’s also one of his most malleable works, with interpretations veering from out-and-out patriotic willy-waving, to troubling meditations on the nature of conflict.
Celebritiesseniorspectrumnewspapers.com

Turning 80, Hollywood beauty Diane McBain's New Career

According to Diane McBain who turned 80 in May, it’s never too late to begin a new chapter in your life. Along with co-author Michael Gregg Michaud (see www.facebook.com/michael.michaud.90), the 60s glamour gal published her autobiography “Famous Enough: A Hollywood Memoir” in 2014. She also recently penned her first novel, “The Laughing Bear.”
TV & VideosComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Breaks Silence on Their Character's Controversial Death

Nathalie Emmanuel is currently promoting her newest movie F9, which marks her third entry into the franchise. However, before she was known as Ramsey, folks knew her as Missandei from Game of Thrones. Like so many characters on the iconic HBO series, Missandei did not survive the final season. Her death hit fans hard, especially since she was the show's only woman of color. During a recent chat with Vogue, Emmanuel opened up about the controversy surrounding her character's death.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Phylicia Rashad's Ex-husband Ahmad Rashad's Stunning 5th Wife Is 32-Years-Younger Than Him - Meet Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz

Ahmad Rashad, the ex-husband of actress Phylicia Rashad, is married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, who is younger than him by 32 years. Find out more about the latter. American actress Phylicia Rashad's ex-husband Ahmad Rashad is happily married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz. Ahmad, an American sportscaster, has had quite a journey when it comes to marriage.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Tie The Knot In Secret – Pics!

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tie the knot in secret? After some new pictures made their way to social media, many fans are convinced the lovebirds are indeed married!. The artists were caught on camera by the paparazzi while out and about in Santa Monica this past weekend and it appears that Gwen was sporting a wedding band on the same finger as her massive engagement ring!
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.