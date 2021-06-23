Remember When all of Hollywood Turned Out for Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie’s Magical Wedding?

HELLO AMERICA!—Like so many others in Hollywood, I decided, when invited to lunch with Michael Plaster, one of our film group members insisted that I have lunch together at the famed Canters restaurant we all love, I jumped at the suggestion. When walking in, it was like old days before the virus. Hollywood clans of actors of all types were scattered at every table. One young actor I knew when seeing me yelled, “Hey, St. John, can’t believe you left your computer to find time to eat!” I responded with, ‘Oh, yeah, guy! I was beginning to feel like I was in jail with no life around.” When hearing this, someone in the room said, “Ya got that right, man” This, of course, caused more laughter.