BPD in the Community: Dodge Ball Tournament Held to Celebrate the Final Day of the 2021 School Year

BPD in the Community: As we all slowly and safely begin to return to our normal outdoor activities and interactions, the men and women of the Boston Police Department are excited to re-engage on an in-person basis with the communities we have continued to serve throughout this pandemic. On Monday June 21, 2021, members of the BPD Bureau of Community Engagement got together with participants involved in several ongoing programs including We Belong, GROW and Act Up with 5-0 to take part in a dodgeball game celebrating the end of the 2021 school year.