Oil and gold tread in calm waters

Cover picture for the articleOil prices probed the upside overnight but retreated to finish almost unchanged in New York. Brent crude fell by 0.12% to USD73.75 a barrel, and WTI was unchanged at USD73.05 a barrel. In Asia, both contracts have edged higher once again despite US dollar strength, Brent rising 0.80% to USD75.35 and WTI by 0.30% to USD73.25 a barrel. Copper and platinum group metals have rebounded this morning, and I suspect that has dragged oil higher with them.

Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators for July 5-9

In the week of July 5- 9, market participants await OPEC+ decision regarding its production plans for August and beyond, with spot market activity likely to remain tepid before the announcement. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. August ICE Brent crude futures were pegged...
Industryfidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge Higher But Oil Weakens on OPEC+ Deadlock

U.K., Italy Services PMI; Eurozone Quarterly Balance of Payments, Sectoral Accounts; France Industrial Production; UK Official Reserves, Car Registrations; OECD CPI; U.S. Observed, Financial Markets Closed; updates from Repsol, Ryanair. Opening Call:. Equities in. Europe. are likely to edge up on Monday, with gains capped due to the U.S....
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Dollar weakens after mixed U.S. jobs data * Baht underperform Asian FX * Indonesia stocks drop on COVID-19 woes By Anushka Trivedi July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility after U.S. jobs data hinted the recovery in the world's biggest economy was on track but didn't yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could lead to outflows from emerging markets. Taiwan's bourse rose 1% while South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore's equities made modest gains of around 0.4% each. The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast. Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar firming 0.3% to 0.6%. "Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more positive footing," OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a more consistent outperformance on the labour front would be needed to price in for Fed expectations. "That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter of 2021." Trading was thin as U.S. markets remain closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on tapering. Pandemic-hit Indonesia's stocks dropped 0.5% after posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus, fuelling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the country. The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the past three-weeks, traded little changed. JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be made until there was more clarity on the success of the country's "Phuket sandbox" initiative that allows free movement on the island for fully vaccinated tourists. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up around 3.6 basis points at 4.755% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, up 2.1%, and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.4% ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings Inc, up 2.1%, and Aboitiz Power Corp, up 2.02% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -7.10 -0.58 4.27 China +0.15 +1.03 0.16 1.47 India +0.00 -2.24 0.57 13.09 Indonesia +0.33 -3.05 -0.41 0.32 Malaysia +0.18 -3.24 -0.33 -6.08 Philippines -0.39 -2.60 0.21 -1.72 S.Korea +0.45 -3.87 0.43 14.70 Singapore +0.04 -1.89 0.28 10.33 Taiwan +0.34 +2.10 1.07 21.50 Thailand +0.00 -6.96 0.10 9.02 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Most Asian markets rise after healthy US jobs report

Asian markets mostly rose Monday following another Wall Street record sparked by a blockbuster US jobs report that reaffirmed the country's recovery was on track, while oil prices dipped as top producers struggled to reach a deal on lifting output. Oil markets were down slightly as the United Arab Emirates battled with OPEC and other producers over the rate and time of lifting output.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Oil prices settle mixed with OPEC+ meeting in focus

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices settled mixed on Friday as traders eyed a key meeting from major oil-producing countries. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 7 cents to settle at 75.16 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 33 cents to close at 76.17 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Businessmarketpulse.com

European stocks look to all-time highs ahead of US jobs report

After an upbeat close on Wall Street and a fresh record high on the S&P500, European bourses are also out of the blocks on the front foot. The strong rally from the first half of the year has transferred across into a solid start to Q3, as investors look ahead to the US non-farm payroll data due later today.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar edges lower ahead of NFP

The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses on Friday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2408, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar is on an upswing and USD/CAD has gained 0.95%, as the pair has erased most of the losses from a week earlier. Canada’s...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price has a chance to break out next week, here's why – analysts

(Kitco News) Gold could see a significant rally above the $1,800 an ounce level next week after the release of the Federal Reserve's June monetary policy meeting minutes, analysts told Kitco News. One of the biggest events to watch next week will be the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting minutes....
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Oil Extends Gains, Gold Eyes NFP

Oil prices are charging higher for a third straight session, boosted by falling inventories as investors look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting today. WTI crude oil has had a stellar month, surging more than 10% across June as economies reopened and demand picked up. Both benchmarks have reached two-and-a-half-year highs amid successful vaccine programs, rising mobility and increasing fuel demands against limited supply.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil higher on OPEC, gold edges higher

Oil at fresh two-year highs as OPEC fails to agree. Oil prices surged on Thursday after OPEC+ failed to agree to increase oil output. Both oil benchmarks surged more than 2% and are holding onto the lion’s share of those gains in trading so far today. Across the week, oil prices are set to book gains of 1.5% in the sixth consecutive week of hikes.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD treads water around 1.2400 as WTI bulls battle USD optimists

USD/CAD hangs in balance after easing from one week top. WTI consolidates early week pullback from October 2018 top. DXY posted the biggest monthly gains since November 2016. US data, covid headlines and Fedspeak are crucial for fresh impulse. USD/CAD remains sidelined around 1.2400 after snapping a two-day uptrend the...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil steady, gold looks for cues

Oil prices are treading water on Tuesday after steep losses on Monday as investors digested rising Covid cases in Asia and look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. The outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in Asia and Australia has seen mobility restrictions imposed once again in some areas. The flare-up in Covid cases has reminded the oil market that the pandemic isn’t over yet. Oil prices had been travelling in just one direction over the past month or so. However, the return of mobility restrictions could impact the demand outlook.