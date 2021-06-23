Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russia says it chases British destroyer out of Crimea waters with warning shots, bombs

By Maria Kiselyova
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UA3yE_0acqPHff00

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimea peninsula.

Britain rejected Russia’s account of the incident, saying it believed any shots fired were a pre-announced Russian “gunnery exercise”, and that no bombs had been dropped. But it confirmed that its destroyer, HMS Defender, had sailed through what it described as waters belonging to Ukraine.

The ship was “conducting an innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law”, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: “It’s incorrect to say either that it was fired upon or that the ship was in Russian waters.”

Military experts said that whether or not the details of the Russian or British accounts were accurate, the incident appeared to represent an escalation in confrontation between the West and Russia over disputed sea lanes.

Russia seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and considers areas around the peninsula’s coast to be Russian waters. Western countries deem the peninsula part of Ukraine and reject Russia’s claim to the seas around it.

“Innocent passage” is an internationally recognised right for ships to sail through territorial waters of a country provided they mean no harm.

“This was done to test Russian resolve over Crimea,” Mark Gray, a maritime security specialist and a retired colonel with Britain’s Royal Marines, told Reuters.

“Russia is trying to create facts on the ground and get them respected internationally, so that their annexation is in effect rubber-stamped by the world,” he said, comparing Moscow’s Black Sea claims to those of Beijing in the South China Sea, also rejected by the West.

“Nonetheless, the Russian response is extraordinarily robust, a tad undiplomatic and way over the top.”

SEA BREEZE

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the incident showed that Russia’s “aggressive and provocative policies” in the Black Sea and nearby Azov Sea constituted a “continuous threat to Ukraine and its allies”. In a tweet, Kuleba called for more cooperation between NATO and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Western countries are conducting naval exercises this week in the Black Sea known as Sea Breeze. Hours before the incident, Russia’s embassy in Washington had called on the United States and allies to cancel them.

The British destroyer visited the Ukrainian port of Odessa this week, where an agreement was signed for Britain to help upgrade Ukraine’s navy.

Russia’s defence ministry, quoted by Interfax news agency, said the British destroyer had left Russian waters soon after Russia fired the warning shots. A Russian bomber dropped four high explosive fragmentation bombs in its path, it said.

The Russian ministry said the British ship had ventured as far as 3 kilometers (2 miles) into Russian waters near Cape Fiolent, a landmark on Crimea’s southern coast near the port of Sevastopol, headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea fleet.

“The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning,” the ministry said.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea Peninsula#Sea Of Azov#Black Sea#British#Russian#Ukrainian#Ministry Of Defence#Royal Marines#Nato#Interfax#Sevastopol#The Russian Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Russia fires ‘warning shots’ at Royal Navy destroyer’ in the Black Sea

Russian forces fired “warning shots” at a Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry has said. A border patrol boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and a Su-24M warplane dropped four bombs, the defence ministry said in a statement reported by the Russian Interfax news agency.
Militarykfgo.com

British naval destroyer that angered Russia docks in Georgia

BATUMI, Georgia, June 26 (Reuters) – The British destroyer Defender, which angered Russia by sailing through waters off Crimea, docked at the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi on Saturday. Russia said it had fired warning shots at the Defender, and later threatened to bomb British naval vessels in the...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

On 80th anniversary of Nazi invasion of Soviet Union, Putin claims he wants ‘partnership’ with Europe

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the U.S.S.R. by hailing the sacrifices made by the Soviets during the war while claiming that European security has been “dramatically degraded” amid “escalating tensions.”
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Defence Secretary attacks Russian ‘disinformation’ after claims of warning shots fired at British destroyer

The defence secretary has attacked Russian “disinformation” in claiming warning shots were fired at a British warship off Crimea and vowed to “uphold international law”.Ben Wallace said Moscow’s false claims about the incident were nothing new, telling MPs: “We are not surprised by it, we plan for it.”“Disinformation, misinformation is something that we have seen regularly,” he said, adding: “We will not shy away from upholding international law and our rights on the sea.”Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, said the families of service people would be “reassured”, suggesting: “This is actually more of a war...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Russia Claims Bombs Dropped To Warn Off British Warship, Royal Navy Says It Never Happened

Reports state that more than 20 Russian aircraft buzzed the Royal Navy destroyer while Border Guard vessels approached to within 100 meters. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has flatly denied Russia’s claims that its military and internal security forces took aggressive action against a U.K. Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer, HMS Defender, sailing in the Black Sea earlier today, to “stop” it from conducting further maneuvers in an area close to Russian-controlled Crimea. Initial reports citing the Russian Ministry of Defense said a Russian Border Guard vessel and an Su-24 Fencer combat jet both fired warning shots, with the latter purportedly dropping four high-explosive bombs across the British warship’s path.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s MiG-25 Foxbat Flew So Fast They Destroyed Their Own Engines

In the late 1960s, the USSR debuted what appeared to be the world’s deadliest fighter. The MiG-25 (NATO term “Foxbat”) could outrun any fighter in the air, and indeed any military aircraft other than the SR-71 Blackbird. Bearing a wicked name, a forbidding profile, and some great stats, the Foxbat...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

More NATO Ships Enter Black Sea

The flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 entered the Black Sea on Thursday with two more alliance warships set to join the Sea Breeze exercises that started earlier this week, NATO announced. Frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) passed through the Bosphorus headed for the Black Sea with a...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Russia's COVID-19 daily death toll climbs to new pandemic high

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia registered a record number of daily COVID-19-related deaths on Friday amid a surge in cases across the world’s largest country that the authorities blame on the infectious Delta variant. The government’s coronavirus taskforce said 679 people had died in the last 24 hours, the highest figure...
MilitaryUSNI News

Warships HMS Defender, HNLM Evertsen Leave Black Sea

Two NATO warships have left the Black Sea after operating for 18 days of exercises in the region, according to ship spotters in Turkey. British guided-missile destroyer HMS Defender (D63) and the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805) transited south through the Bosphorus toward the Mediterranean, according to photos shared with USNI News.
Military19fortyfive.com

Is Russia Getting Ready to Start a New Crisis in the Black Sea?

Russian has significantly increased its efforts to track and monitor the movements of NATO warships in the Black Sea. Just days after Russian warships reportedly fired warning shots that were directed at the Royal Navy frigate HMS Defender, Russian Su-30 fighters and Su-24 bombers had repeatedly made low flying “mock attacks” over the Dutch Navy’s frigate HMLS Evertsen. The Dutch Defense Ministry said the Russian actions to “repeatedly harass” its warship were “unsafe,” “aggressive” and “irresponsible.”
Militarywibqam.com

Russian warplanes practice bombing enemy ships in Black Sea drills

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian warplanes practiced bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea during training exercises, Russia said on Saturday, amid friction with the West over NATO drills in the region and following a recent incident with a British warship. Moscow last week challenged the right of HMS Defender to...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Belgorod: Russia’s New Submarine

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.