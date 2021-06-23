Howdy. Hello. Happy Wednesday. I think it’s obvious that I have a love of designer bags, shoes and goods. In fact, I wrote this blog post several years ago about designer bags worth the price. Today, I want to talk about my love for Gucci. Did you know that 2021 is their 100 year anniversary? To celebrate, Gucci has a new collection coming out that highlights the history of the company. Let’s celebrate their anniversary by highlighting my favorite Gucci pieces. Be warned that their latest products are so gorgeous that it is hard to resist buying just one thing!