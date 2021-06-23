Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Bangor Man to Serve 11 Years in Prison for Millinocket Killing

By Cindy Campbell
Posted by 
Q106.5
Q106.5
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Bangor man is sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing a man in Millinocket during a drug deal. In March of 2020, police say 46-year-old Jason Mulligan of Bangor went to a Millinocket apartment for a drug transaction. During his time there, an altercation took place, and 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey suffered a gunshot wound. Police responded to the Penobscot Avenue residence to find Mulligan barricaded inside. When they finally persuaded him to come out, he was arrested for aggravated attempted murder. Pelkey was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries, and Mulligan's charges were upgraded.

q1065.fm
Community Policy
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millinocket, ME
Millinocket, ME
Crime & Safety
Bangor, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Drugs#Police#Bangor Man#Wabi Tv#Oui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Penobscot, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Man Leads Cops On Chase Through Penobscot, Piscataquis Counties

Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies worked together Sunday afternoon, as they attempted to apprehend a man who allegedly stole a vehicle and sped through two counties. According to Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young, it all started when two people came into the Guilford Office to report that Chad Delano, 31, was in town, looking for his ex-girlfriend and that he was wanted in Florida. The Sheriff's Department dispatched a deputy to look into the matter.
Ellsworth, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Ellsworth Police Conducting OUI Checkpoints Fourth of July Weekend

Police will be stepping up OUI enforcement this holiday weekend. Ellsworth Police are planning to conduct OUI road checks this Fourth of July weekend. Now before we get the comment of "why are you telling us where and when they'll be?" There's reasoning behind police departments publicizing planned checkpoints. Announcing OUI road checks can enhance their preventative effect, and can reduce discomfort for area drivers. Plus OUI checkpoints are nothing to fear, or much of an inconvenience, if you're not driving impaired.
CelebritiesPosted by
Q106.5

BREAKING: Bill Cosby to Be Released From Prison; Sentence Overturned

Bill Cosby will be released from a Pennsylvania prison soon. The 83-year-old actor, known as "America's Dad" for years, was serving a prison sentence in Montgomery County, Pa. for charges related to sexual assault. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court just overturned those convictions saying they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor...
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine Law Enforcement Dealing With Rash Of Accidental 911 Calls

I remember when I got my first cell phone back in the early 2000's. I barely understood how to use it. In fact, I barely knew how to pay my bill. Bill paying on the internet didn't exist yet in the same way it does now. And one time my phone got shut off temporarily, so I meant to dial 611, taking me to my carrier. But I accidentally hit 911 like an idiot.
Windham, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Windham Police Say a Missing 4-Year-Old Boy was Found Dead

The search for a missing 4-year-old Windham boy ended tragically when he was found dead. Windham Police say they were originally called to a Pope Road home just before 5:00 Thursday afternoon. They were there to search for a missing 4-year-old non-verbal boy, Sulaiman Muhiddin. Several agencies were summoned to aid in the search, including the Maine Warden Service, whose plane searched the area for hours. At approximately 7:20 Thursday evening, Sulaiman was found deceased. The details of where he was found and his cause of death have not been released.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine Police Investigate Death of 3-year-old in Stockton Springs

Investigators from the Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy in Stockton Springs. The death was reported Sunday after a family member took the child to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. Police...
Lagrange, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Missing Man was Last Seen in Lagrange on June 15th

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who's been missing for nearly a week. Nicholas Cross was last seen in Lagrange on June 15th. No other information has been given, other than his photo that was posted on the Penobscot County Sheriff Department's Facebook page.
Hartford, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Hartford, Maine Man Convicted of Beating Girlfriend to Death

A Hartford, Maine man was convicted Thursday of beating his longtime girlfriend to death in 2018. Rondon Athayde, 49, was found guilty of murder for the December 13, 2018 death of 41-year-old Ana Cordeiro at their home on Bear Mountain Road. The jury seated in Oxford County delivered its verdict...
Public SafetyPosted by
Q106.5

Contact Person Program Helps Mainers with Disabilities Stay Safe

Maine law enforcement will start a new program this week that would enable officers to better communicate with people with disabilities or a cognitive impairment. Police officers deal with a huge variety of challenges in any given day, including coming across people that they may have a difficult time talking to and/or understanding. For instance, if an officer were to come across someone with disabilities who appears to in distress. The person may be able to tell the officer their name, or may have identification on them, but may not be able to explain where they live, or whether they're in trouble.