Bangor Man to Serve 11 Years in Prison for Millinocket Killing
A Bangor man is sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing a man in Millinocket during a drug deal. In March of 2020, police say 46-year-old Jason Mulligan of Bangor went to a Millinocket apartment for a drug transaction. During his time there, an altercation took place, and 23-year-old Cameron Pelkey suffered a gunshot wound. Police responded to the Penobscot Avenue residence to find Mulligan barricaded inside. When they finally persuaded him to come out, he was arrested for aggravated attempted murder. Pelkey was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries, and Mulligan's charges were upgraded.q1065.fm