Bangor Man to Serve 11 Years in Prison for Millinocket Killing

Maine law enforcement will start a new program this week that would enable officers to better communicate with people with disabilities or a cognitive impairment. Police officers deal with a huge variety of challenges in any given day, including coming across people that they may have a difficult time talking to and/or understanding. For instance, if an officer were to come across someone with disabilities who appears to in distress. The person may be able to tell the officer their name, or may have identification on them, but may not be able to explain where they live, or whether they're in trouble.