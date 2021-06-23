Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Opinion: How fast is too fast for hot new EVs?

By James Disdale
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoom-mongering aside, just at a time when going quickly on the road is frowned upon more than ever, we're entering an era when unprecedented power will be unleashed. Have you got a stopwatch handy? No? Don’t worry, just read that first sentence again, maybe out loud. It should have taken you just under two seconds to do that, or about the same time it takes the new Rimac Nevera to accelerate from standstill to 60mph. Just take a breath to think about that: in the brief moment you’ve uttered a few words, this all-electric hypercar has gone from motionless to a mile a minute. Jaw-droppingly impressive, isn’t it? Well, yes and no.

www.autocar.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Car#Rimac Nevera#Sec#V12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

First Family Drive In Tesla Model S Plaid: Priceless Reactions

The Tesla Model S has always been known for its amazing acceleration. However, people tend to follow that up by talking about what a great family car it is. This is because it's not typical for a range, roomy, four-door family sedan to be quicker than every other car on the road.
TechnologyGadget Review

How Fast Are Hoverboards_

Hoverboards offer a thrilling alternative to walking or biking, offering a self-balancing method of transportation. But just how fast can hoverboards go? The best hoverboards on the market can achieve maximum speeds up to 16 miles per hour, but the average speed falls anywhere from six to eight miles per hour. The speed relies on a number of external and internal factors.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate 73kWh AWD 2021 UK review

Hyundai’s first dedicated electric car arrives in the UK in its highest specification. Not constrained by needing to house a lump of metal in the front, 'skateboard' EV platforms give manufacturers the opportunity to approach car design in a wholly different way. This has led some to fantasise about having...
Energy IndustryAUTOCAR.co.uk

Under the skin: Will hydrogen combustion engines become viable?

Hydrogen burns faster than petrol, which can improve the response of a combustion engine. Hydrogen has so far struggled to meet its early promise as an alternative road transport fuel, but it’s a subject that just refuses to go away. Its use in hydrogen fuel cells to generate emissions-free electricity...
CarsPosted by
TechRadar

Simple Energy’s electric scooter to be called Simple One

Simple Energy will enter the Indian EV market with its maiden scooter next month. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the name of its electric scooter. Simple Energy has already given us a glimpse of the eScooter in its prototype state, revealing some of its design elements and key specifications. Till now, it was only being referred to as the Mark 2, which was the internal codename. Today it confirmed that the official name of the EV will be ‘Simple One’.
Carsinsideevs.com

2018 Tesla Model S With 400,000 KM Still On Original Brake Pads

High mileage Teslas are nothing new and we know of several that have gone past the 1-million kilometers mark. However, they are older vehicles from the first years of production, and most are not even on their original battery, their engines have been refurbished or replaced several times and they have had quite a bit of money invested in order to be kept on the road.
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch Ford Mustang Mach-E Battery Removal By Munro Live

In the latest episode about the Ford Mustang Mach-E teardown with Munro Live, Sandy Munro and Ben Lindamood present the removal of the battery pack. In the video, we can see how the pack is mounted to the car and how it looks. Munro Live disassembles a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version of the car with the Standard Range battery (68 kWh usable / 75.7 kWh total).
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Is The Jeep Wrangler 4xe's EV Mode Any Good?

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is second only to the mighty Rubicon 392 in terms of power: 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque (which actually ties the 392) from its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four and an electric motor stuffed between the engine and the transmission. So it’s a quick Jeep—we clocked it at 5.5 seconds, zero to 60 mph—and efficient (as Wranglers go), earning a 49 MPGe rating from the EPA. But there’s a big caveat there: that gaudy EPA number applies only to electric mode.
Carshackaday.com

Retrofitting Fast Charging To A Nissan Leaf EV

Electric cars have been around for a while now, and thus they’re starting to get chopped up and modded just like any other car. [Daniel Öster] is one such person doing the work, and recently posted his efforts to retrofit fast charging to an base-model Nissan Leaf that didn’t ship with the feature.
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Analysis: why used car prices are set to rise further

What’s behind the price rises, which cars are affected most and how long will it last?. Paul Booker has been advertising his BMW 320d, a 2012/62-reg Luxury model with 85,000 miles, on a leading website for several weeks but had few enquiries. He lives in south London and believes the...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

New Audi RS3 Has a Trick Up Its Rear Axle

There is a lot to like about the current Audi RS3, which was introduced for the 2017 model year—in particular, the small sport sedan's rear-biased, clearly performance-oriented Haldex all-wheel-drive system. But if there's anything the Germans are good at, it's improving upon the already damn good. Hence, Audi has developed the system further for the next-generation model, giving it true torque vectoring across the rear axle.
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Bugatti to launch EVs but also retain ICE power

Bugatti will diversify its line-up and usher in electrification following the signing of a partnership with EV specialist Rimac but will continue to offer internal combustion engines in the long-term. The ultra-exclusive French brand is now part of the Croatia-based Rimac Group, having partnered with Rimac Automobili to form new...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Audi Sphere trio previews autonomous SUV, coupé and saloon

Audi has teased three new concept cars that bosses claim showcase its vision of future autonomous-capable vehicles. The three concepts, named the Sky Sphere, Grand Sphere and Urban Sphere, are due to be shown in the course of the next year. They were detailed in a video posted to Linkedin by Audi sales boss Henrik Wenders and design chief Marc Lichte.
Industryspartanburg.com

Cyber-Energy Emulation Platform Offers Insights into EV Fast-Charging Station Cybersecurity, Mitigation Strategies

As demand for electric vehicles continues to accelerate across the country, fast-charging infrastructure is expanding in parallel to meet consumers’ needs. Researchers expect over 50,000 fast-charge stations to be in operation by 2025, over double the existing amount listed as part of the Alternative Fuels Data Center. With such massive expansion, understanding the impact of these state-of-the-art charging systems on the power grid—while minimizing vulnerabilities to cyberattacks—has become paramount.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Autocar confidential: Maranello's true Ferrari, Audi's hot hatch seller and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Ferrari chats Dino namesakes, Audi talks hot hatch sales prognosis and much more. The new 296 GTB is Ferrari’s first V6 road car since the 1969 Dino 246, but the revival of the Dino name was never on the table, said commercial boss Enrico Galliera. “It’s true, there are some similarities – mainly the engine. But the Dino didn’t carry the Ferrari badge, because it was developed to attract new clients, to enter a new segment, and Ferrari accepted some compromises in terms of dimensions, space, performance and price.” The 296 GTB, he said, is a “true Ferrari” with far more power and different aspirations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy