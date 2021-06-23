Opinion: How fast is too fast for hot new EVs?

Doom-mongering aside, just at a time when going quickly on the road is frowned upon more than ever, we're entering an era when unprecedented power will be unleashed. Have you got a stopwatch handy? No? Don’t worry, just read that first sentence again, maybe out loud. It should have taken you just under two seconds to do that, or about the same time it takes the new Rimac Nevera to accelerate from standstill to 60mph. Just take a breath to think about that: in the brief moment you’ve uttered a few words, this all-electric hypercar has gone from motionless to a mile a minute. Jaw-droppingly impressive, isn’t it? Well, yes and no.