Bus driver wanted
MINNEAPOLIS, MN — On Wednesday, June 23 and Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Join Metro Transit at their 2-Day Driver Hiring Event at Metro Transit Instruction Center. It will be located at 725 North 7th Street, Minneapolis.
They are looking for a full-time driver. Anyone interested can come on one of two days. Be prepared to apply and interview all in one visit for full-time positions! Or, an online application in advance to further speed up the process is also possible. The requirement for application can be checked by clicking this link: https://www.metrotransit.org/how-to-apply.
The salary for drivers starts at more than $20 per hour, even during training, and receive exceptional perks such as annual salary increases, health care, unlimited-ride bus pass, a $1,000 hiring bonus, and a pension plan.
Here are the minimum qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Minimum three years full-time equivalent work experience within the past seven years
- Ability to read, write and verbally communicate in English
- Licensed, an active driver for the past five years (any class license)
- You may be required to obtain a commercial learner’s permit
- A good driving record
- No more than two moving violations within the past three years
- No suspensions longer than 90 days within the past three years
- License not revoked or withdrawn within the past three years
Automatic disqualification will be in effect if the applicants have had these driving-related convictions in the past 10 years:
- DWI/DUI
- Open bottle
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Refusing to comply with implied consent
- Careless or reckless driving
- Inattentive driving
- Committing a felony while operating a motor vehicle
- Violating state or local law (other than parking tickets) arising in connection with a fatal accident
Anybody interested can apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/metrocouncil/jobs/3066538/bus-driver-full-time?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs or https://metrocouncil.org/Employment.aspx.
For more info, go to https://www.metrotransit.org/contact-us or call 612-373-3333.
