Bus driver wanted

Shinobu/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — On Wednesday, June 23 and Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Join Metro Transit at their 2-Day Driver Hiring Event at Metro Transit Instruction Center. It will be located at 725 North 7th Street, Minneapolis.

They are looking for a full-time driver. Anyone interested can come on one of two days. Be prepared to apply and interview all in one visit for full-time positions! Or, an online application in advance to further speed up the process is also possible. The requirement for application can be checked by clicking this link: https://www.metrotransit.org/how-to-apply.

The salary for drivers starts at more than $20 per hour, even during training, and receive exceptional perks such as annual salary increases, health care, unlimited-ride bus pass, a $1,000 hiring bonus, and a pension plan.

Here are the minimum qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum three years full-time equivalent work experience within the past seven years

Ability to read, write and verbally communicate in English

Licensed, an active driver for the past five years (any class license)

You may be required to obtain a commercial learner’s permit

A good driving record

No more than two moving violations within the past three years

No suspensions longer than 90 days within the past three years

License not revoked or withdrawn within the past three years

Automatic disqualification will be in effect if the applicants have had these driving-related convictions in the past 10 years:

DWI/DUI

Open bottle

Leaving the scene of an accident

Refusing to comply with implied consent

Careless or reckless driving

Inattentive driving

Committing a felony while operating a motor vehicle

Violating state or local law (other than parking tickets) arising in connection with a fatal accident

Anybody interested can apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/metrocouncil/jobs/3066538/bus-driver-full-time?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs or https://metrocouncil.org/Employment.aspx.

For more info, go to https://www.metrotransit.org/contact-us or call 612-373-3333.

