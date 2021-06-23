Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Bus driver wanted

Posted by 
Paula Carlsen
Paula Carlsen
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1tp1_0acqP1dI00
Shinobu/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — On Wednesday, June 23 and Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Join Metro Transit at their 2-Day Driver Hiring Event at Metro Transit Instruction Center. It will be located at 725 North 7th Street, Minneapolis.

They are looking for a full-time driver. Anyone interested can come on one of two days. Be prepared to apply and interview all in one visit for full-time positions! Or, an online application in advance to further speed up the process is also possible. The requirement for application can be checked by clicking this link: https://www.metrotransit.org/how-to-apply.

The salary for drivers starts at more than $20 per hour, even during training, and receive exceptional perks such as annual salary increases, health care, unlimited-ride bus pass, a $1,000 hiring bonus, and a pension plan.

Here are the minimum qualifications:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Minimum three years full-time equivalent work experience within the past seven years
  • Ability to read, write and verbally communicate in English
  • Licensed, an active driver for the past five years (any class license)
  • You may be required to obtain a commercial learner’s permit
  • A good driving record
  • No more than two moving violations within the past three years
  • No suspensions longer than 90 days within the past three years
  • License not revoked or withdrawn within the past three years

Automatic disqualification will be in effect if the applicants have had these driving-related convictions in the past 10 years:

  • DWI/DUI
  • Open bottle
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Refusing to comply with implied consent
  • Careless or reckless driving
  • Inattentive driving
  • Committing a felony while operating a motor vehicle
  • Violating state or local law (other than parking tickets) arising in connection with a fatal accident

Anybody interested can apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/metrocouncil/jobs/3066538/bus-driver-full-time?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs or https://metrocouncil.org/Employment.aspx.

For more info, go to https://www.metrotransit.org/contact-us or call 612-373-3333.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Paula Carlsen

Paula Carlsen

Minneapolis, MN
57
Followers
87
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Minnesota native at home in the Twin Cities!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Dui#Shinobu Pexels#Join Metro Transit#English Licensed#Dwi Dui Open#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Police Cadet wanted in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, MN — Brooklyn Park is opening an opportunity for Minnesotans to become the newest recruit of the Police Cadet Program. The objective of the Police Cadet Program is to prepare qualified candidates for future police officer positions successfully.
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Proposed updates to off-street parking

Burnsville’s off-street parking/burnsvillemn.govBURNSVILLE, MN — The City Council is updating the off-street parking standards and requirements for the City of Burnsville. This has been an ongoing process that began in 2019. These activities included feedback from developers and business owners, reviewing both local and national trends and practices, and doing staff research to give the best solution to the community.