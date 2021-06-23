Are leading storage providers supporting small organisations?

Unsurprisingly, charities and organizations throughout the UK have increasingly struggled in every new month of the pandemic. Even as the world nears a more “normal” state, close to 83 percent of charities predict they will have a significantly lower income in 2021 than previously anticipated, according to a survey from Pro Bono Economics in November 2020. Lack of funding and support has heightened the struggles of charities across the UK and the world, including access to the digital tools required to carry out their operations, maintain and increase both their revenue and donations made, and above all to keep their teams and organizations successfully running. This then prompts the question - what can be done to help? Perhaps more importantly, who can help?