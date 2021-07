Cryptocurrencies have gained massive traction regardless of their abuse origin. They have come a long way from the financial world being skeptical about its implementation due to schools of thought speculating it as a tool for crime. Currently, the cryptocurrency world has extended its branches to the deepest parts of the earth and is on its way to dominating the financial world. Over the years, mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have had major growth in their value, general acceptance, and use. However, there are still several debates on the safety of using these cryptocurrencies and how they affect the environment at large.