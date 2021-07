I had a long confidential conversation with a Chief of HR who has held a leadership role in the Society of Human Resources Management organization. She mentioned how worried HR people are about all the resignations they are currently receiving. “So many companies are seeing a massive wave of employees quitting their jobs. HR leaders are frustrated, and most employers think that there doesn’t seem to be anything they can do to stop it,” she said. “The worker is reevaluating their career and seeking some greener pastures that I’m relatively convinced do not exist as all companies have struggled to handle the pandemic’s impact on how they are doing business. Many people will figure that out after they quit, though, and made a move someplace else.