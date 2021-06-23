Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announces new grants for arts and culture organizations under President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The pandemic relief fund set aside $135 million for both the arts and humanities endowments, nearly double the amount that was available to cultural groups in President Trump's CARES Act. Eligibility requirements for NEA grants have also been modified to allow for a broader pool of applicants.

www.kpcw.org
Community Policy
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Americans For The Arts#Nea#American Rescue Plan#Arena Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSWashington Post

NEA widens pool of arts groups eligible for $80 million in pandemic relief

The National Endowment for the Arts announced Wednesday that it will make $80 million in pandemic relief available to more arts and cultural organizations, including first-time applicants and those that have never received support from the federal arts agency. The relief funds will also support local arts agencies that will...
Advocacyhometownsource.com

Grants aim to help arts groups recover

The Central MN Arts Board has awarded $125,500 in Arts Recovery Support to 13 area organizations, including SOAR Regional Arts. SOAR received $10,000 to support the reopening of its fall family musical and to pay local artists and staff to create art and continue to provide free opportunities to the community.
Charitiesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Applications open for American Rescue Plan Grants for local arts orgs

The DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities shares news that applications are now open for federal grants that local arts organizations can qualify for. The National Endowment for the Arts Rescue Plan’s Grants to Organizations program will be carried out through one-time grants to eligible organizations including, but not limited to, nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, arts service organizations, units of state or local government, federally recognized tribal communities or tribes, and a wide range of other organizations that can help advance the goals of this program.
Small Businessurbancny.com

New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Accepting Applications

“Priority will be given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including, but not limited to, minority and women – owned business enterprises”. The New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program (the “Program”) was created to provide flexible grant assistance to currently viable small businesses, micro-businesses and for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations in New York State who have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 800 million dollars have been allocated for this initiative. Turnaround time is approximately Two weeks.
EducationPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms—with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states. […] The post CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Collegesdailybruin.com

Graduate Student Writing Center struck by budget cuts, insecure funding sources

Funding for the UCLA Graduate Writing Center was cut in half for the 2022-23 school year, leading to more than 30% of its student staff being laid off. In 2020, the UCLA Student Fee Advisory Committee, which recommends the allocation of student fees to Chancellor Gene Block, reduced funding recommendations for the Graduate Writing Center for the 2021-2022 school year due to a lack of temporary funds available.
PoliticsArkansas Online

Nurse-midwives are heartened by recent change in state law

Even before the global pandemic forced health care into the spotlight, the world had been steadily more dazzled by advancing medical technology and treatments. Except, that is, in the delivery room, where one of the oldest forms of medicine — midwifery — is enjoying a spike in popularity. In Arkansas,...
Public HealthNBC San Diego

How Federally Guaranteed Health Care for Native Americans Works in the U.S.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are entitled to federally funded health care under treaties negotiated between tribal nations and the U.S. government. But according to a 2018 report from the independent and bipartisan Commission on Civil Rights, the U.S. government has not adequately funded these programs, leaving many indigenous communities without the ability to provide quality care.
Medical & Biotechhottytoddy.com

UM Graduate Student Council Research Grants Further Range of Research

With projects ranging from service robots in the hospitality and tourism industries to a novel treatment of dry eye disease to relationship ghosting, 20 University of Mississippi graduate students are exploring a range of research and creative scholarship as recent recipients of Graduate Student CouncilResearch Grants. The $1,000 grants, funded...
Public Health360dx.com

NIH Funds Additional $15M to COVID-19 Testing Projects for Schools

NEW YORK ─ The National Institutes of Health said on Friday that it is funding an additional five projects to identify ways of safely returning students and staff to school in areas with vulnerable and underserved populations. The awards represent the second installment of the Safe Return to School Diagnostic...
Miami, FLTimes Union

Greenberg Traurig's Zachary Rosenthal Elected to Harvard Club of Miami Board

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Zachary P. Rosenthal, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig’s Real Estate Practice, has been elected to the Harvard Club of Miami Board of Directors. As a board member, he will continue to develop the strong network of Harvard University alumni in South Florida and oversee the programming of its Young Professionals Committee.
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada to seek federal assistance for vaccine outreach effort in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced that Nevada is asking for federal assistance to help with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and delta variant cases. Sisolak on Thursday said the state is working with federal agencies to request more support to aid in "Get Out the Vaccine" efforts in Southern Nevada, after the White House announced its intention to create 'surge teams' within the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Claremont, CAtsl.news

EDITORIAL BOARD: Reopening is hard, but students deserve better

After 14 months, mountains of public health guidance and a whole lot of announcing and backtracking, it seems that the 5Cs will return in full to Claremont for the fall 2021 semester. Students are excited to return, as they should be. Living on campus, surrounded by classmates and friends, is...
Charitiesmariposagazette.com

Three groups receive $1,500 grants

Shown from left are Chris Allen, Mariposa History Museum; Heidi Estep, foundation treasurer; Rene La Roche, Marilyn Saunders of the foundation; Colin Constable of KRYZ Radio; Cindy and Ron Iudice; David Butler, foundation president; JeanneAnn Pine of KRYZ; Lester Bridges, foundation board member; Greg Little, of KRYZ; Chuck Mosher, foundation board member; in salmon next to him, Kim Tucker, foundation secretary; and Terry and Dave Rozelle from Butterfly Festival. Photo by Christina ManuelThe Mar...
Sevierville, TNMountain Press

$78,000 art grant awarded to Arrowmont

NASHVILLE — State Senators Art Swann, R-Maryville, and Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, along with State Representatives Dale Carr, R-Sevierville, and Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, announced today that Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts will receive a $78,000 art grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. “We are very pleased to announce this significant...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Lenny Schumacher

The Arts Build Communities grant program

NASHVILLE, TN — The Arts Build Communities or ABC grant program is created to provide support for art projects. It will help broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.
Sanford, NCPosted by
The Sanford Herald

$1k grant available to Sanford teachers

Sanford teachers have the chance to win up to $1,000 this year for classroom projects focused on science, technology, engineering or math, according to a news release from U.S. Cellular. The mobile network company plans to donate $100,000 this summer to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization that helps local teachers find...