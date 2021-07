If you gave me a dollar for every time I heard the word millennial at a manufacturing conference, I could retire. Conversely, if I had a dollar for every time I saw a millennial sitting in the room during the discussion, I still couldn’t buy groceries this week. The manufacturing community has done an excellent job of adding ‘generational transitioning’ to our agenda topics, supporting community initiatives to promote manufacturing to schools, and implementing strategies to pull these new generations into our industry, yet most manufacturers tell me they still face high hurdles to scoop up a significant portion of this demographic.