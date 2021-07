Long-haul travel is slowly but surely opening back up to us. It's great news, but we like to think that the best part of traveling during summer isn't that two-week trip you planned for a year, but the smaller, closer-to-home trips that allow you to turn weekend breaks into mini vacations, from Memorial Day through September. A host of new and easy-to-reach resorts and retreats across the U.S. are giving us plenty of reason to be anywhere but home all summer long, whether it's to kayak in North Carolina or sit by a pool in Palm Springs. Here, a few favorites to book now.