Fast, faster, fastest: Ranking 20 years of 'Fast and Furious' movies

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen "The Fast and the Furious" hit screens on June 22, 2001, there was little indication it would kick off an industry-rocking franchise that would bring in billions at the box office and would still be going strong 20 years later. That first film — which introduced Vin Diesel's Dominic...

Movies
CinemaBlend

Jordana Brewster Wants One OG Fast And Furious Character To Return, And I’m Here For It

F9 finally raced into theaters this weekend, breaking a pandemic box office record and proving that movie theaters are almost all the way back. F9 sees the return of Han after his on-screen death in Fast 6, proving that if you are cool enough, you can never really die in the Fast and Furious universe. There are a few really interesting characters from older movies that fans would like to see return to the franchise. Now, F9‘s Jordana Brewster has revealed the OG character she wants back to the franchise and I’m here for it.
Movies

F9 Cast Wants an All-Female Fast and Furious Spinoff

The Fast and Furious franchise may have its endgame in sight, but the cast of F9 know exactly which characters should take the reins of the series in a new spinoff of their own. At this point, it's been widely reported that there will be just two installments left in the parent series after the release of F9. Director Justin Lin has suggested that F9 is the first of a planned trilogy to close out the series, and F11 will serve as the final Fast and Furious movie.
Movies

Fast and Furious 9 review: The Godfather II of Vin Diesel movies

Vroom! Bwoosh! Flex! Vin Diesel! John Cena! At long last, it's Fast and Furious 9. Cars! Magnets! Explosions! None of it matters! Caaaars!. Originally planned for May last year, Fast and Furious 9 (formerly known as F9) will be released tomorrow, Thursday June 24. Back in the early days of the COVID pandemic, F9 was one of the first blockbusters to bump its release date, and now seems to have got the timing exactly right as it lands when theaters are reopening in the US and UK. Obviously you should follow local guidelines and attend any venue only if you feel safe and comfortable, because after all, it's only a movie. But however and whenever you see Fast and Furious 9, rest assured that what you're going to see is a movie. Like, possibly the movie-est movie that ever movied.
Movies

Blockbusters are back: New ‘Fast & Furious’ aims to jolt US movie-going

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Hollywood is finally revving up the summer blockbuster engines for the first time since COVID-19 idled the movie business. “F9,” the ninth installment in the popular “Fast & Furious” saga, hits U.S. and Canadian cinemas on Thursday night. The movie is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in theaters this year.
Movies
TheWrap

‘F9': Will Jason Statham Be Back for the Next Main ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie?

(This article has some spoilers for “F9: The Fast Saga,” because the events of the movie are relevant to the discussion of whether Statham will return) When “The Fate of the Furious” came out in 2017, some fans were very angry that Deckard Shaw would be allowed to have the chance to redeem himself for Han’s murder. Those water have been muddied significantly with “F9” now that we know that Shaw didn’t actually kill Han (Sung Kang). This development gives Shaw and Han basically the same story that Gisele had with Letty — she helped the bad guys murder Letty in the fourth movie, helped Dom and Brian catch Braga at the end and became part of the #family, and then it turned out Letty wasn’t dead anyway.
Movies

F9 review: The Fast and Furious movies have a Dom problem

With eight sequels, a spinoff movie, multiple video games, an adult coloring book, a Funko board game, and one animated Netflix series (featuring a Mr. Clean-like cartoon Vin Diesel) in the rearview mirror, Fast & Furious should be a fully formed cinematic universe in a spectacle-making groove. But F9 finds longtime series director Justin Lin doing doughnuts in the franchise parking lot.
Movies
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teaming Up With A Fast And Furious Writer For A Christmas Movie

At this point it seems like Dwayne Johnson has done it all. He's been a professional wrestling champion. He's been the star of massive blockbuster movie franchises. He's done fun for all ages family comedies. He's about to make his debut in a superhero movie He's a producer as well, creating a wide variety of projects, including some where you never see his face. But there is one corner of Hollywood Dwayne Johnson has yet to conquer, the Christmas movie. But just wait, because it appears The Rock is going there next, and he's bringing part of the Fast & Furious franchise with him.
Movies

'Fast and the Furious' Watch List: How to Stream Every Movie Before 'F9'

After facing numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise is finally here! On Friday, June 25, F9 made its theatrical debut, but before fans head to the theater to watch the latest installment, they may want to rewatch the first eight films, which are thankfully available for streaming.
Movies

Paul Walker in 'Fast 9;' Brian O’Conner Has Cameo?

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has set the records straight about Paul Walker's reported reappearance in "Fast 9." After months of waiting, fans of "Fast & Furious" will witness high-speed chases again with the original cast. But just like the previous installments, the franchise received questions about whether or not it will bring back Walker's character, Brian O'Conner.
Movies

'Fast and Furious 9': How the 'F9' Saga Paid Tribute to Paul Walker

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to pay tribute to the late Paul Walker after the star's tragic death in 2013. In F9, being released Friday, Walker's character, Brian O’Conner, is still alive, having retired from his high-speed life and enjoying life with Mia (Jordana Brewster). When Mia returns to the Fast family to take on more adventure, Brian stays behind to take care of their son.
Movies/Film

The Final ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies Will Begin Filming Next Year, and “There’s a Lot More to Come” Regarding Justice For Han

With F9 in the rearview mirror, fans are already looking ahead to the future of the Fast and Furious franchise – especially after this latest movie left us with such a tantalizing mid-credits scene. Star/producer Vin Diesel, director Justin Lin, and actor Sung Kang, who plays Han in the franchise, have offered a few teases about what to expect as the franchise rolls toward its grand conclusion, and you can read their latest quotes below. Light spoilers for F9 ahead.
Movies

'Fast & Furious' Fan-Favorite Sung Kang Talks Making His Return in 'F9'

The “Fast & Furious” franchise has made it very clear — through nine films, a theatrical spinoff series and roughly $6 billion at the worldwide box office — that family is everything. Perhaps the most undeniable member of that family is Sung Kang, the actor whom fans single-handedly resurrected through social media fanfare.
Movies

Fast & Furious: F9 Races Past Half a Billion at Worldwide Box Office

F9 races past $500 million at the global box office, making the Fast & Furious saga sequel the first domestic film to cross the milestone in the pandemic era. The Universal Pictures blockbuster, which already broke records when it sped past the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, is the first American-made movie to earn more than $500 million since 2019. (Sony's Bad Boys For Life came the closest in 2020, scoring $426 million worldwide.) F9 is so far the third highest-grossing film of 2021 — behind China blockbusters Hi, Mom ($848m) and Detective Chinatown 3 ($702m) — bypassing Warner Bros. and Toho moneymaker Godzilla vs. Kong ($446m), now in fourth place.

