An Encourager: The Extra Boost Students Need Over the Wall

A local agency is hosting a back-to-school event intended to encourage parents and guardians to send their children back to school fully vaccinated. "We are just trying to help the district with the initiative of face-to-face learning and to break the ice on the vaccine," said Linda Jackson, office administration chief at Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments. "We want to support the school district in making it a positive year with face-to-face learning because the kids are going back into the classroom and there is still a little bit of doubt from the parents and teachers about the vaccine, so we wanted to provide them with the right information. We are also going to have on-site vaccines if they are 12 years or older. It will be the Pfizer vaccine by Prisma Health. It is free."