Lexington, KY

An Encourager: The Extra Boost Students Need Over the Wall

By Caitlyn Romanski
uky.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing our highlights for Preceptor Appreciation Month, we spoke with Bridger Bright (PharmD 2006) about her experience as a preceptor at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. Bright has been a preceptor for UKCOP over the last 10 years and currently works as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Lexington VA Health Care System. She specializes in working with patients who have diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia and adjusting their medication doses.

pharmacy.uky.edu
