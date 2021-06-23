We've all forgotten how to pack and it's hilarious and maddening

Through physical and virtual realities, the artist addresses a wide array of subjects, from his identity as a Black trans American to the climate crisis. It’s tempting to draw a line between physical and virtual realities, but each one bleeds directly into the others. Lived reality is virtual reality is augmented reality, as Rindon Johnson’s expansive practice evidences. The California-born, Berlin-based artist’s work encompasses media ranging from virtual and augmented reality to physical sculpture and materials like leather, wood and stone; he addresses topics equally wide-ranging, from his identity as a Black trans American to the global climate crisis. Johnson, as he writes in his most recent book, The Law of Large Numbers: Black Sonic Abyss (2021), refuses ‘to walk a line that is thin, straight, or secure’. But the roots of his works can all be traced back to one thing: language.