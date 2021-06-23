We've all forgotten how to pack and it's hilarious and maddening

I am playing this one in memory of a friend I found who passed away Friday. I called hi, Chef, others called him Katman. Bil Gerstenberger was an amazing chef and had as much passion for creating good food as he did music. We had a kinship that way. He was a very devoted KOKZ listener and would either call or text me about the Forogtten 45 was going to be, what it was because he got busy and missed it, or even send ideas my way for the feature. He used to buy records and tell me about them after he picked them up, so we would talk about vinyl quite a bit. He always wanted me to see his record collection and show me the punk records he’d held onto since he was in California.