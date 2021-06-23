Should the Memphis Grizzlies try to trade for Ben Simmons?
Whether you’re a Memphis Grizzlies fan or a Philadelphia 76ers fan, you’re probably familiar with the recent woes of Ben Simmons. While Simmons can be a strong player, especially on the defensive end, his offensive inefficiencies may have cost his team a shot to compete in their respective conference finals. It became clear that he was afraid to shoot the ball at the end of the game throughout the entire series. Here are his shooting numbers in each game of the team’s series against the Atlanta Hawks:bealestreetbears.com