Should the Memphis Grizzlies try to trade for Ben Simmons?

Following Sunday’s devastating game seven loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the only thing anyone on social media wanted to talk about was trading Ben Simmons. While yes, Ben’s performance this postseason was not what the fans had hoped for, we cannot see his offensive performance during game seven and believe that that should summarize his entire season or career. Ben Simmons is an NBA All-Star and a first team all defensive player. While his offensive game leaves a lot to be desired, we cannot let the recency bias dictate our opinions of Ben Simmons. These reasons and others are why we should not rush to trade Ben Simmons.