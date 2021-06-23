Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Winning seasons highlight all-city baseball selections

By Chad Courrier ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTr90_0acqND4L00

MANKATO — The Mankato East, Mankato West and Mankato Loyola baseball teams combined for a 51-18 record in this pandemic-shortened season.

On Tuesday, 12 players from three teams were honored at the MAYBA-Peppers all-city banquet, sponsored by Mankato Motor Co, SportsPix and KTOE.

For Mankato West, senior Ethan Fox batted .324 with seven doubles and two triples. He drove in 13 runs.

Senior Max Goertzen set West records with 27 stolen bases and 20 walks, which is tied for first. He led the team with 29 runs scored, and he batted .388 with a .539 on-base percentage.

Senior Jacob Maes led West with a .436 batting average and .560 OBP. He tied for second on the team with 18 RBIs.

West junior Zander Dittbenner was 5-1 with a 1.16 earned-run average and two saves, striking out 50 in 36 1/3 innings. He batted .373 with 12 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Louis Magers, a junior, led the Scarlets with 26 hits and 24 RBIs, hitting three doubles, two triples and one home run. He was 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Junior Tanner Shumski was West’s top pitcher, throwing 52 innings. He was 8-1 with a 1.48 ERA, striking out 50 with just eight walks.

Mankato East senior Tanner Borchardt was 2-3 with a 2.75 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 28 innings. He batted .216 with a .302 on-base percentage with six RBIs.

Senior Jared Grams led East with 16 RBIs, with five doubles and one triple. He batted .263 with a .322 OBP. He was 14 of 15 on stolen bases.

Matthew Werk, a junior, batted .309 with a .438 OBP, collecting three doubles, two triples, one home run and 12 RBIs. He was 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and one save, striking out 42 in 26 innings.

Loyola senior Logan Carlson batted .328 and led the team with 19 stolen bases. He pitched 59 innings, going 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA. He struck out 73.

Senior Caleb Fogal led the Crusaders with 35 hits, including two home runs, and 26 RBIs. He batted a team-high .515. Fogal also pitched 10 innings, going 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA.

Senior Matthew Gartner started 13 games for Loyola, posting a record of 8-1 with a 1.41 ERA. In 49 2/3 innings, he struck out 69 and walked 16. He also added 20 RBIs to the offense.

The players were honored at a banquet Tuesday at Loose Moose.

Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.

Community Policy
The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
286
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Mankato, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Teams#Mankato Loyola#The Mayba Peppers#Mankato Motor Co#Ktoe#Scarlets#Era#Obp#Loose Moose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...