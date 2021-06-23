Winning seasons highlight all-city baseball selections

MANKATO — The Mankato East, Mankato West and Mankato Loyola baseball teams combined for a 51-18 record in this pandemic-shortened season.

On Tuesday, 12 players from three teams were honored at the MAYBA-Peppers all-city banquet, sponsored by Mankato Motor Co, SportsPix and KTOE.

For Mankato West, senior Ethan Fox batted .324 with seven doubles and two triples. He drove in 13 runs.

Senior Max Goertzen set West records with 27 stolen bases and 20 walks, which is tied for first. He led the team with 29 runs scored, and he batted .388 with a .539 on-base percentage.

Senior Jacob Maes led West with a .436 batting average and .560 OBP. He tied for second on the team with 18 RBIs.

West junior Zander Dittbenner was 5-1 with a 1.16 earned-run average and two saves, striking out 50 in 36 1/3 innings. He batted .373 with 12 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Louis Magers, a junior, led the Scarlets with 26 hits and 24 RBIs, hitting three doubles, two triples and one home run. He was 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Junior Tanner Shumski was West’s top pitcher, throwing 52 innings. He was 8-1 with a 1.48 ERA, striking out 50 with just eight walks.

Mankato East senior Tanner Borchardt was 2-3 with a 2.75 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 28 innings. He batted .216 with a .302 on-base percentage with six RBIs.

Senior Jared Grams led East with 16 RBIs, with five doubles and one triple. He batted .263 with a .322 OBP. He was 14 of 15 on stolen bases.

Matthew Werk, a junior, batted .309 with a .438 OBP, collecting three doubles, two triples, one home run and 12 RBIs. He was 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and one save, striking out 42 in 26 innings.

Loyola senior Logan Carlson batted .328 and led the team with 19 stolen bases. He pitched 59 innings, going 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA. He struck out 73.

Senior Caleb Fogal led the Crusaders with 35 hits, including two home runs, and 26 RBIs. He batted a team-high .515. Fogal also pitched 10 innings, going 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA.

Senior Matthew Gartner started 13 games for Loyola, posting a record of 8-1 with a 1.41 ERA. In 49 2/3 innings, he struck out 69 and walked 16. He also added 20 RBIs to the offense.

The players were honored at a banquet Tuesday at Loose Moose.

