EDITORIAL:Colorado needs this THC potency bill

Three days before he took his own life, 19-year-old Johnny Stack sent a text to his mom. “I want you to know you were right. You told me marijuana would hurt my brain. It’s ruined my mind and my life, and I’m sorry. I love you.” Johnny’s five-year battle with addiction began as a Colorado high-school freshman when an 18-year-old gave him weed. Two years later, he smoked his first “dab,” concentrated marijuana containing 80% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). At eighteen, he received a medical marijuana card, allowing him to purchase up to 40 grams of high-potency THC per day.