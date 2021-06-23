Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

EDITORIAL:Colorado needs this THC potency bill

By The Gazette Editorial Board
Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree days before he took his own life, 19-year-old Johnny Stack sent a text to his mom. “I want you to know you were right. You told me marijuana would hurt my brain. It’s ruined my mind and my life, and I’m sorry. I love you.” Johnny’s five-year battle with addiction began as a Colorado high-school freshman when an 18-year-old gave him weed. Two years later, he smoked his first “dab,” concentrated marijuana containing 80% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). At eighteen, he received a medical marijuana card, allowing him to purchase up to 40 grams of high-potency THC per day.

gazette.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#House#Hb21 1317#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#Colorado State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...