Storm Lake, IA

City Council Open to Revising Airport Commission Ordinance

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Lake City Council in a work session held this week expressed interest in revising the ordinance to allow county residents to serve on the Airport Commission. Only residents that reside within Storm Lake city limits are currently allowed to serve on the Airport Commission. Current State Code allows up to two members of a three-member commission, and at least three members of a five-member commission must be residents of the City. The Airport Commission currently has five members.

