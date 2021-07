July 5th, 2021. There’s a very simple concept that’s too often lost in contemporary public discourse: Two seemingly conflicting concepts can be true at once. The past year has demonstrated that a critical mass of Americans believes that institutional biases and individual prejudices, even if latent and unconscious, have corroded the foundational dream of America. And yet, it’s often these same voices, the ones which have felt stifled, expressing the most hope in the dream this country has stood for since its founding. Protest and hope can co-exist. Grievance and patriotism are not mutually exclusive concepts.