Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Opinion: Invest in yourself

By Written By: Dr. Glenn Mollette
Brainerd Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best investment you can make is in yourself. You can work, invest, save and accumulate wealth but what good is it if you ignore yourself? A friend of mine once said, “If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”

www.brainerddispatch.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Nursing Home#Ct#Investing#Investment#Ct#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Mental HealthIbj.com

Editorial: It’s time to invest in employees’ mental health

In the hubbub of workers returning to the office, adopting hybrid schedules or converting to largely remote working environments, it’s easy to get caught up in logistics. Will meetings be on Zoom or in person or both? Does the company need to pay for parking for workers coming in once a week? Does everyone actually need an assigned desk?
EconomyHarper's Bazaar

Mellody Hobson on Achieving Financial Freedom and the Importance of Investing in Yourself

I'm the youngest of six kids born to a single mom. At times she made really bad financial decisions and we would often get evicted, or our phone would get disconnected, or our lights would be turned off. All of it weighed on me tremendously. It also fueled this need to understand money. I thought: “If I can understand it, I can make good decisions. If I make good decisions, I’ll be secure and therefore free.”
StarbucksThrive Global

Help Others, and Help Yourself in the Process

Winston Churchill gifted the world with many wonderful quotes. Much of them pertain to success and not giving up, but my personal favorite of his is: “we make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give.” In my youth I watched my father time and time again exemplify this quote, not only in his work as a dermatopathologist, but also in how he interacted with every person he met. I still remember a time when we called a plumber to our house for a backed-up sewage line. My father let him in and led him to the bathroom with the plumbing issue, but then proceeded to roll up his sleeves and get down on the floor to help as well. After the job was complete, the plumber said to me as he was leaving “Tim, your dad is a great man. I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and I’ve never had a doctor ask me if I needed help!”
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to Find the Leader in Yourself

Are you a follower or a leader? Are you compelled to initiate a journey or would you rather follow a template? There is, by and large, a general crisis in leadership. So dire is the situation that we don’t even have a clear definition of what exactly leadership consists of. What is a leader? Who is a leader? Why do we need leaders? It seems as if everyone has a different idea and we need a leader just to answer all of our leadership questions.
HealthForbes

Are You Gaslighting Yourself?

CEO & Founder of Jody Michael Associates, a company that specializes in executive coaching, leadership development and career coaching. “I’m not smart enough to tackle this project.”. “I must be overreacting to my colleague’s comments. I can be too sensitive.”. “This job is not that bad. It could be worse.”
Healthprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Maigret: Time to invest in support for RI's older population

Maureen Maigret, a former member of the R.I. House of Representatives, is chairwoman of the state Long Term Care Coordinating Council and its Aging in Community Subcommittee. As we look forward to recovering from the impact of COVID-19, it is time to think about what we have learned from this historic pandemic and its lessons for moving ahead.
Health ServicesMarietta Daily Journal

DAVID BOTTOMS: The promise and pitfalls of primary health care

Last month, this column explored the promise and pitfalls of an innovative approach to employer-provided health coverage called “reference based pricing.” This month, we will explore “direct primary care” which takes a different and in some cases complementary approach in the effort to improve the health care experience of employees while (hopefully) reducing costs.
TechnologyWashington Times-Herald

Take care of your Social Security business online

Have you ever thought you might need to visit a Social Security office? Chances are you do not. You can probably conduct your business with us without even leaving your home. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.
LifestyleThrive Global

Victoria Marie Sparks of V Marie & Company: “Do not be afraid to invest in yourself!”

I aim to make a significant social impact by helping students and parents all over the world Plan to Prevail and win in the financial aid process. Loans & debt are not the only options for funding higher education. There is hope at the end of the tunnel to obtain a debt-free education, especially throughout the pandemic. Plan to Prevail lays out the strategic scholarship system I used to become a debt-free graduate. This process has worked for me and hundreds of students across the United States.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is Freedom Helping or Harming Your Health?

How we exercise our freedoms each day impacts our health more than any other factor. Although we enjoy many legal freedoms in America, these freedoms do not protect us from health problems. Most people underestimate how much personal freedom is lost due to health problems. The typical person probably doesn’t...
Career Development & Advicenohoartsdistrict.com

How to Motivate Yourself at Your Job

Life will always have its ups and downs. In some cases, however, the downs can affect you to the point you lose all sense of motivation, especially when it comes to your job. Motivation is what spurs us to do our best and reach our personal goals. But if you’re stuck in a rut, finding it can be tough. Without the proper motivation, your work performance can be severely impacted and can put you at risk of losing your career. If you’ve recently found yourself losing incentive to continue on in your career, you’ve come to the right place. Below are a few ways to help you motivate yourself at work.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson Opinion: The strong business case for preschool investment

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:. The business leaders of Tucson Metro Chamber and Southern Arizona Leadership Council applaud the recent efforts led by Pima County Board of Supervisors, together with Tucson’s mayor and City Council, leaders in Marana and Oro Valley, and several nonprofit and private sector organizations who have collectively pledged more than $11 million for a targeted investment in high quality pre-K.
Kentwood, LAan17.com

Oceans Behavior Hospital Kentwood focuses on adolescent mental health care

KENTWOOD---Oceans Healthcare today announced the opening of Oceans Behavioral Hospital Kentwood. The 18-bed hospital is a campus of Oceans Behavioral Hospital Hammond and will serve adolescents ages 10-17, complementing the adult and geriatric treatment programs offered at Oceans’ Hammond location. The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously impacted adolescent mental health, with...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Did Not Affect Mental Health the Way You Think

You’ve probably heard that the coronavirus pandemic triggered a worldwide mental-health crisis. This narrative took hold almost as quickly as the virus itself. In the spring of 2020, article after article—even an op-ed by one of us—warned of a looming psychological epidemic. As clinical scientists and research psychologists have pointed out, the coronavirus pandemic has created many conditions that might lead to psychological distress: sudden, widespread disruptions to people’s livelihoods and social connections; millions bereaved; and the most vulnerable subjected to long-lasting hardship. A global collapse in well-being has seemed inevitable.
Health Servicesenstarz.com

Selecting A Home Care Provider: Factors To Take Into Account

The first step in finding the best home care organization is determining how much assistance is required. The two primary forms of in-home care facilities are professional nursing, which addresses healthcare issues, and guardianship care. Custodial care includes regulatory assistance such as room attendants, shopping, food preparation, and the like,...
Personal Financejocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Questions About Survivor Benefits

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: My husband and I were only married 5 years before he passed away from cancer. I am 61 and was told by SS that I don’t qualify to receive his survivor benefits because we weren’t married long enough, and because I made more money than him when he was alive. I still work fulltime and plan to continue until my full retirement age. Am I able to collect any of his benefits? Why can his daughter collect his benefits, but I cannot? Signed: Frustrated Widow.
Mental HealthReading Eagle

Letter: New approach needed in mental health field

One of the issues that looms large in the field of medicine and has disturbed me is the definition of “healthy.” We are not sure what it is except for an average of what everyone in the population is with no tolerance for healthy being outside narrow norms. In the...