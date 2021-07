Hollywood is full of celebrities that have set themselves up as unapproachable to anyone looking to have a good day, though it can thankfully be just as easy to find kind celebrities among the jaded ones. Kevin Hart is one of Hollywood’s most popular comedic actors, on top of being just an all around nice guy. It was no laughing matter when Hart was in a pretty serious accident almost two years ago, though, but he has his trainer to thank for his fairly quick and impressive recovery. Hart, being the great guy he is, gave a huge thank you to his trainer for helping him walk again after the accident, and HGTV’s Property Brothers stars helped in a big way.